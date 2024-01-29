Hi, I’m Dana DuBois!

I’m a Gen X writer in the Pacific Northwest, drawn to stories about parenting, relationships, music, politics, and the small moments that reveal bigger cultural truths.

It’s me, hi! I’m Dana DuBois, it’s me.

I’ve always been motivated by two things: words and community.

Ideas matter to me—but ideas don’t live in isolation. They live in conversation, in community, in the space between people who are paying attention to the same thing at the same time.

I’m a writer, publisher, and podcaster, yes. But more than that, I’m an idea maker and a connector. I build things—stories, shows, spaces—where people can think out loud together.

That instinct goes way back.

In the early 2000s, I co-created Three Imaginary Girls, a music and live-event website devoted to elevating the Seattle music scene and the community around it. It wasn’t just about bands or shows—it was about documenting a moment, amplifying local voices, and creating a sense of belonging through shared culture.

Looking back, it was my first real lesson in how words can knit people together—and how community forms when someone bothers to pay attention and hit publish.

That same impulse drives my work now.

I write about the perils and joys of GenX life: parenting teenagers, dating and relationships after marriage, co-parenting, aging parents with dementia, beauty norms, ambition, grief, desire, and the low-grade existential hum of midlife. My essays usually start with something small and specific—a family moment, a memory, a text exchange, a realization I can’t shake—and then widen out into cultural and political territory. I believe our most intimate lives are shaped by systems whether we name them or not.

I’m interested in patterns. Generational patterns. Gendered patterns.

The stories we’re handed—and the ones that quietly stop working somewhere around our 40s and 50s.

I write with wit, grit, and (I hope) some earned wisdom, aiming less for tidy conclusions than for clarity.

I’m not a hot-take person.

I’m a connect-the-dots person.

Alongside my writing, I’m the co-founder of The Daily Whatever Show, a live podcast I co-host with my lifelong BFF, Lawrence Winnerman. We talk with journalists, organizers, artists, creators, leaders, writers, and other smart humans about politics, media, culture, creativity, and how all of it shows up in real people’s lives. The tone is relaxed and conversational. The values are clear. We’re unapologetically liberal and anti-fascist—and deeply disinterested in false balance or performative debate.

We believe culture changes through conversation—and we contribute by amplifying essential voices, encouraging real dialogue, and building community along the way.

I’m also the founder of Pink Hair & Pronouns, a publication about parenting gender-expansive kids, which deepened my belief that writing and elevating voices is both a personal and political act.

I also serve as Director of Editorial & Booking at Blue Amp Media, where I help amplify pro-democracy, progressive voices and connect journalists and thinkers with platforms that actually respect their work. It’s idea-making and community-building at scale—supporting independent media, strengthening democratic conversation, and making sure the right voices aren’t drowned out by the loudest ones. And I get to do it alongside the very best team: the brilliant Cliff Schecter, David Shuster, Lawrence Winnerman, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, and Ellie Leonard.

I truly believe a team like ours can change the world.

We’re trying, every single day.

Politics runs through my work—not as branding, but as reality. I don’t believe neutrality is possible when power is unevenly distributed or when democracy feels fragile. At the same time, I’m far more interested in how politics show up in kitchens, bedrooms, inboxes, and family group texts than in slogans or shouting matches.

If I’m doing this right, the political commentary is embedded in the story, not stapled on at the end.

My essays have appeared in TODAY.com, Business Insider, YourTango, AOL, ParentMap, The Stranger, and Seattle Weekly, as well as on Medium and of course, here on Substack.

Before focusing on writing and media, I built a career in tech. That background left me permanently interested in systems, incentives, and the gap between how things are supposed to work and how they actually do. It shows up everywhere in my work—especially when I’m writing about platforms, dating apps, AI, media, money, or the quiet ways optimization creeps into our emotional lives.

Dana DuBois Writes is the home for all of this: essays, cultural observations, and the connective tissue between personal experience and collective reality. It’s for readers who are navigating midlife without a script, who like their commentary smart and human, and who believe that women’s stories—especially in midlife—aren’t a detour from serious conversation. They’re the point.

I don’t write to reassure.

I write to notice.

To connect people and ideas.

To live out loud.

If that’s what you’re looking for, welcome. I’m so glad you’re here.