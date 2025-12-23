Subscribe
My Dad, Dementia, and the Things We Don't Forget | The Podcast
Episode #2 of the I Write Out Loud project
9 hrs ago
•
Dana DuBois
19
1
3
45:03
My Dad, Dementia, and the Things We Don't Forget
In the end, all we want is to be remembered.
20 hrs ago
•
Dana DuBois
20
4
6
The Men Who Still Open Me | The Podcast
Episode #1 of the I Write Out Loud project
Feb 3
•
Dana DuBois
31
3
2
1:06:34
Hi, I'm Dana DuBois. And I Write Out Loud.
Personal essays about love, politics, parenting, culture, and staying human in loud times.
Feb 2
•
Dana DuBois
11
3
2
(Audio) My Dad, Dementia, and the Things We Don't Forget
Reading by Dana DuBois—not AI.
Feb 2
•
Dana DuBois
6
1
4
13:49
The Men Who Still Open Me
Listen now (11 mins) | A memoirist's guide to parasocial exes and emotional analytics.
Feb 2
•
Dana DuBois
36
18
16
10:57
Big News! I’m Launching Two New Projects
Announcing a feminist takeover of The Daily Whatever Show + the launch of my new writing project, I Write Out Loud.
Published on genXy
•
Feb 1
43:48
January 2026
I Saw a Secret R.E.M. Show Thanks to a Rockstar Crush
About 500 of us were in the right place, at the right time — the Crocodile Cafe on October 23, 2001 — for the show of a lifetime.
Published on genXy
•
Jan 20
17 Songs About 17-Year-Olds
I celebrate my child with music, as she teeters just over “the edge of seventeen”
Jan 8
•
Dana DuBois
and
GenXy
25
7
4
This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of January 5-9, 2026
Published on genXy
•
Jan 4
December 2025
In Praise of Drinking
In an era of ever-increasing sobriety, this GenXer remains an enthusiastic yes for the occasional craft cocktails.
Published on genXy
•
Dec 23, 2025
My 14 Year Old Once Called Me Transphobic. She Wasn't Wrong.
A mother-daughter argument, a lesson about desire and justice, and what the fight for trans kids reveals about us.
Published on genXy
•
Dec 15, 2025
