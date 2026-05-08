A partial pile of the direct mail we received this year. Photo by author.

May 1 is National College Decision Day. I learned this on May 3, when my daughter sent me a link to a hoodie she wanted with the petulant message: “I was supposed to wear this two days ago and I didn’t have one.”

We’d done the hard part. She got in, got scholarships, made her decision. But apparently there were still hidden rules.

That pretty much sums up the modern college process.

If you’re GenX like me, you might think you understand how applying to college works because you did it once yourself. I thought I did. I picked a few schools, tossed in some applications, took the SATs, wrote a few essays, and went where I could afford to go.

It wasn’t simple exactly, but it was legible.

This system isn’t.

It’s louder, more expensive, less transparent, and full of people speaking with absolute confidence about things that turn out not to be entirely true.

Over the past year, helping my daughter through this process, I kept finding myself in the same position: being told something definitive, believing it, and then discovering it was incomplete at best and wrong at worst.

So if you’re about to go through this—or you’re in the middle of it—here are the things I wish someone had told me earlier.

1. College counselors are great. But they’re not infallible.

My daughter and I sat in the office of her high school’s college counselor, laptops open, fingers flying across the keys to capture every nugget. It was the start of our college journey and I didn’t want to mess this up.

He’d been at this over 30 years, and he spoke with the kind of calm authority and humor that resonated like truth. He had seen thousands of kids go through this process. He knew how it worked.

Mostly.

But some parts, he got wrong.

He told us my daughter wouldn’t qualify for the Western Undergraduate Exchange scholarship at Oregon State University, that her grades and SAT scores weren’t high enough.

He told us not to bother applying to private art schools. He claimed they wouldn’t have scholarship money to offer and were cost-prohibitive for us.

We left that meeting with a clear understanding of what was realistic. But we decided to also try for what was possible.

And you know what?

She got that WUE scholarship.

And she got scholarships to every single art school she applied to, significant ones that put her top school choice in range. She’s heading there in the fall.

I’m so glad we didn’t take his advice.

This isn’t a knock on him. It’s a limitation of the role. Guidance counselors work from patterns. Historical outcomes. Averages.

Your child isn’t average. My child isn’t the only one who got an unexpected yes, an opportunity that seemed unlikely.

Listen to what your college counselors have to say.

Then shoot your shot anyway.

2. Don’t rule out private schools because you think you can’t afford them.

Let me be clear: private universities in the United States are astro-fucka-nomically expensive. It’s tempting to enter the college conversation assuming private schools are off the table.

But don’t.

Because private schools often have real money to offer the students they want. Not across the board, not predictably, but enough that they’re worth pursuing. The ultra-elite schools are a different beast. But those solid, mid-tier ones? They may have significant funds for your student.

I haven’t heard of private schools offering a full-tuition ride. But with public school tuition ever-increasing—the University of Washington undergrad tuition is approaching $14,000 for next school year—a substantial scholarship from a private university might get close to that, with smaller class sizes and more specialized programs.

In our experience, public schools had far less flexibility when it came to merit-based aid.

If your kid has a clear strength or focus, do your research and at least run the numbers before you pass on private universities.

You just might be surprised. We were.

3. Consider international schools. Seriously.

Yes, international tuition is far, far higher than tuition for EU or Canadian citizens in their own countries. But their tuition is so low that the “far, far higher” international rate is still reasonable by U.S. standards.

And some schools will offer scholarships to Americans. My daughter got into University College Dublin, and with the small scholarship they offered her, tuition was around $21,000 USD/year—far less than the tuition at private universities.

It was a strong contender. Part of me is still sad she didn’t choose it, as I loved Dublin so much during our college tour trip.

What I didn’t expect is how much more work it was to research the international schools. The websites aren’t as polished. The information isn’t centralized. You don’t get the same glossy, reassuring experience.

You have to dig.

Which, honestly, is probably why more people don’t do it.

But if your kid is even remotely open to it, it’s worth the effort. The U.S. system is not the only system, and once you start looking outside of it, the pricing here starts to feel less like a given and more like a choice.

4. Your top state school might be more accessible than you think.

I live in Seattle, and University of Washington (that’s “U-Dub” to us locals) has long been the top-ranked state school. When I first moved here three decades ago, it was a prestigious yet accessible choice, something strong students could reasonably expect to get into.

That stopped being true awhile ago.

Admissions got so competitive even top students got turned away, especially in certain majors. I’ve known valedictorians who got turned down. It felt like the school shifted from serving in-state kids and instead admitted mostly out-of-state and international students, who pay a way higher tuition.

And then this year, something changed.

A lot of my daughter’s friends got in. They’re the kind of kids who should get in—capable students with good grades and test scores. But in recent years? They wouldn’t have had a shot.

Admissions trends move, sometimes quickly. And the political climate seems the likely cause for this shift: international student enrollments slid 17% last year, due to “volatile visa policies and unwelcoming rhetoric from the Trump administration.”

These schools and their admissions decisions are not static. They’re reacting—to money, to politics, to global shifts.

You should be, too.

So shoot your shot at that top state school. You just might be pleasantly surprised.

5. Prepare for an onslaught of marketing.

Paper mail. Emails. Beautiful brochures that make every campus look like a lifestyle brand. Invitations, reminders, “exclusive opportunities,” all of it.

I can’t even imagine how much money colleges spend on their direct marketing campaigns. Perhaps it’s directly proportional to the outrageous tuition rates?

Colleges market to your kid, and you. Aggressively. And at 17 or 18, it’s very easy to confuse attention with interest—and interest with likelihood.

Just because a school is courting them does not mean they’re getting in.

Just because they got in doesn’t mean they can afford it.

Most of what you receive is noise. A small percentage is signal, maybe. My daughter ignored all of it.

It became my job to haul it all out to the recycle bin.

6. The Common App is quite useful.

For all the chaos surrounding this process, the Common Application is surprisingly functional.

The Common App is a centralized college application form used by over 900 colleges and universities. Your student fills in their grades, test scores, essays, letters of recommendation, and can apply directly to schools, instead of filling out the same forms over and over

It also surfaces something I didn’t know existed: schools that essentially pre-approve your student based on their academic profile. In some cases, those schools waive the application fee and guarantee admission.

At one point, my daughter had 75 of these, and she applied to two safety schools this way, which saved both time and money—and was quite the confidence boost for her.

It doesn’t solve the entire process, but it does cut through a meaningful amount of friction.

Take the win where you can get it.

7. Go visit the campus—but know what you’re actually looking for.

Once you start narrowing down your choices, I’d advise a campus visit. Brochures and websites are fine, but nothing beats seeing the actual campus, with actual students, doing actual work.

For my daughter, that meant literally looking at the art on the walls.

That was a revelation. We toured one school, took a look at the student art, and she turned to me and said very plainly, “My art is better than this already.”

That was it. Decision made.

When we toured the school she decided to attend? At the end she proclaimed, “This place is like me, as a college.”

It became the school to beat. No place beat it.

Whatever your kid’s field of study needs—labs, studios, performances, classrooms—nothing beats immersing in the space and looking at the caliber of equipment.

It’s a vibe check, but not in the superficial sense. It’s about whether the place matches where they are and where they’re trying to go.

There’s no substitute for that.

That said: be careful about the money around these visits.

Some schools will offer travel stipends to get you there. Which sounds great, and sometimes it is. One of the schools we visited offered $500, no strings attached, and it made the trip easy to justify.

Another offered $1,000.

Also great—until I read the fine print after we got home.

That $1,000 wasn’t a reimbursement. It was a credit toward tuition. If she didn’t enroll, we didn’t get it.

She didn’t enroll. We didn’t get it. So that trip ended up entirely on us—erm, on me.

None of this means don’t go. You should absolutely go if you can.

Just read the fine print before you book the flight.

8. Essays matter more than you think.

You may be tempted to treat the essay as one more box to check, something to get through once the “real” work—grades, scores, extracurricular activities—is done.

Don’t do that.

The essay is the place where they stop being a set of numbers and start being a person. And based on what I saw with my daughter and her peers, universities really care about them as part of the admission and scholarship decisions.

Her high school encouraged them to think of their essay in the spirit of The Moth. They should tell the story of their life, something specific that reveals who they are and how they see the world.

She took that job seriously and wrote something thoughtful and specific and very much her.

And whether or not the essay was responsible for her admission successes, it absolutely shaped how she was understood.

Don’t sleep on the essays. If your child will let you help them, give them lots of feedback and encouragement. If they won’t, at least make sure they understand: the essay isn’t filler.

It’s signal.

9. Your kid may shut down during the process.

For a stretch of time after the acceptances came in, my daughter became noticeably harder to reach.

If I asked where she was leaning, she’d get short with me. If I tried to talk through options, she’d shut the conversation down.

I found it confusing. From where I was sitting, the choices seemed relatively clear. There were strong options, and one that seemed like the obvious direction.

But that clarity was mine, not hers.

What I eventually realized is that she wasn’t avoiding the conversation. She was overwhelmed by it. The stress doesn’t end when they get in. It just changes shape. Now they have to choose.

And when you’re 17 or 18, choosing a school doesn’t feel logistical. It feels like choosing a life.

That’s a lot to carry.

Once I understood that, I stopped trying to push for answers on my timeline. As much as I wanted the decision made, it was hers to make—not mine.

The goal shifted from getting clarity to staying connected.

10. Don’t leave them to manage this on their own—no matter who tells you to.

My daughter’s college counselor held a parent meeting at the start of senior year, and the message was crystal clear: step back. Let your child handle it. This is their process.

I understand the instinct behind that advice. They’re becoming adults. They need ownership.

But I don’t think that advice holds up in practice.

This process is too complex, too opaque, and too financially significant for most kids to navigate entirely on their own. My daughter is bright and motivated, but but there’s still no version of the past year where she could have fully researched every option, understood every implication, and made an informed decision without help.

Like most of my GenX peers, I didn’t have that help.

I applied to schools we couldn’t afford, got in, and then couldn’t go. I ended up at my safety school not because it was the best fit, but because it was the only viable option.

That’s what “hands off” can look like.

So yes, give them space. Make sure they’re doing the bulk of the work. Respect that this is their life.

But stay involved.

I view college as the last major decision you co-own with your child. After this, they step fully into adulthood, and your role changes.

You become a consultant.

Not the one accountable.

But the biggest thing I underestimated in this entire process wasn’t the applications or the emotions.

It was the money.