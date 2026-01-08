Image created in Canva Dream Lab

I wrote this story when my eldest daughter turned 17 years old, nearly a year ago.

I’m re-posting it today, as she officially teeters over “the edge of 17,” on the brink of adulthood.

Seventeen has long served as muse for songwriters, an age where we’ve nearly outgrown all vestiges of childhood, where we humans start to demonstrate a sense of competence, empathy, and self-reliance that ushers us into adulthood. I see so much of this in my firstborn, the one who made me a mom.

She was 16, going on 17.

She’s young and sweet, only 17.

She learned the truth at 17.

I can feel the shift as we start to see one another not only as mother and daughter, but also as two like-minded humans who share similar aesthetics, values, and thankfully, our tastes in music.

So it seemed fitting for us to celebrate by creating a joint Spotify playlist of songs about being 17, spanning genres, decades, and themes. In some songs, seventeen depicts a transition, a longing look back toward youth or anticipation as one looks ahead. For others, it represents awakening, temptation, and exploration.

And yes, seventeen is also an age men* fetishize. Something about a young woman perched on the precipice of legal adulthood brings out the basest truths of how — and at what age — women are valued as desirable, and they’re not great. Thankfully, the worst of these songs are from decades ago. Many of the more recent songs picks are by women, expressing self-awareness of the power in being desirable, and lamenting its transience.

“They only want you when you’re seventeen,” these women rue and reproach, and “People love an ingenue.”

Our playlist ended up as a 17-song musical romp through this time of discovery, self-awareness, radiance, confusion, desire, awkwardness, and fun that represents age 17, across the ages.

1. “Seventeen” by Ladytron

“They only want you when you’re seventeen

When you’re twenty-one, you’re no fun

They take a Polaroid and let you go

Say they’ll let you know, so come on”

British electro-pop band Ladytron didn’t come to play about the trappings of feminine desirability and youth. All the lyrics to the song are above, looped over a catchy, rhythmic beat dance. The droll vocal delivery and repetition evokes a sense of predictability and weariness from the vocalist, resigned to her sense of obsolescence by age twenty-one, even as just as she’s old enough to enter the club, she’s already aged out of favor.

The theme is as heavy as the tune is infectious.

But I bet band members Mira Aroyo and Helen Marnie are loads of fun, even two+ decades after the song’s release.

2. “Seventeen” by Winger

“She’s only seventeen

Girl, she gives me love, like I’ve never seen

She’s only seventeen

Daddy says she’s too young but she’s old enough for me”

We get up early on on daughter’s actual birthday so we can drive through Starbucks to get fancy birthday beverages on the way to school. I cheers her Venti Iced Chai with my Royal English Breakfast tea with oat milk and take a deep breath.

I am ready to belt.

“And just when I thought she was comin’ to my door!

She whispered sweet and brought me to the floor!”

“Mom!” my daughter interrupts, horrified.

But I can’t help it. This song is gross. It’s inane 80s hair metal. The structure is formulaic as hell and the vocals, trite hackneyed bullshit. And yet. I sing every awful, misogynistic, problematic word. With gusto.

My child is appalled. As well she should be — the song is an ode to statutory rape. But even worse, the most memorable part of the song extols how her daddy disapproves. The use of “daddy” infantilizes the narrator’s under-aged love interest further, revealing just how much the narrator is getting off, literally, on how young his conquest is.

It’s all so ick.

I have to explain to my child that when this song came out — back in 1988, when I was 17 — the lyrics didn’t raise an eyebrow. This song was just normal, ubiquitous for the MTV-watching teen crowd.

“In case you’re wondering why GenX women are kinda messed up, maybe this helps to explain,” I offer.

She takes another sip of her chai and looks relieved when we move onto the next song.

3. “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from The Sound of Music

“You need someone older and wiser

Telling you what to do

I am seventeen going on eighteen

I’ll take care of you”

If you are 16, and your 17-year-old Nazi boyfriend promises he’ll “tell you what to do” and “take care of you,” then for the love of all of your favorite things, run!!!

For the hills!!! Literally!!

For THEY ARE ALIVE, and you’d better get to them if you wanna be, too!

4. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

“You are the dancing queen

Young and sweet, only seventeen”

Is there a more iconic song than “Dancing Queen?”

The question is rhetorical and the answer, obvious. This nearly 50-year-old disco anthem is universally beloved, and perhaps the most joyous, exuberant, life-affirming ode to how it feels to be young and awakening to an evening — and maybe a lifetime — of possibility.

Seventeen might be too young to go clubbing in the U.S. but let’s not quibble over details.

See that girl. Watch that scene.

5. “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian

“I learned the truth at seventeen

That love was meant for beauty queens

And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles

Who married young and then retired”

Absurdly sad and achingly honest, the song describes a different awakening, one where our narrator laments her newfound understanding of how “ugly duckings” like her suffer. Ian’s vocals may be quiet and emotive, but they’re delivered with a grace and acceptance beyond her years.

I hope my children never feel this sort of outsider ache. But I also hope they can hear and empathize, and recognize how much especially women can internalize the brutality of society’s standards.

It’s not a banger, but it is a timeless ode to not fitting in.

6. “Nothing New” by Taylor Swift (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

I know someday I’m gonna meet her, it’s a fever dream

The kind of radiance you only have at 17

She’ll know the way, and then she’ll say she got the map from me

I’ll say I’m happy for her, then I’ll cry myself to sleep

My daughter added “Nothing New” to our playlist, and it’s probably the most poignant song of the bunch. Released in 2021 on the “Taylor’s Version” of the record Red, it features two of the most impactful singer-songwriters of our times — Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers — as they reckon with their vulnerability as young women in an industry that discards women as they age.

“How did I go from growing up to breaking down?” they ask, and they’re not wrong. In a world where women peak at seventeen, we’re not even fully out of childhood. This song crackles with wisdom as much as it aches with self-doubt.

“How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?

Will you still want me when I’m nothing new?”

We drive in near silence for this song, and I give a moment of thanks for a daughter who introduces me to glorious music. If you play one track from this list, make it this one

7. “(She’s) Sexy and 17” by the Stray Cats

“Well she’s sexy and seventeen

My little rock-roll queen

Acts a little bit obscene

Gotta let off a little steam”

So many songs from the 80s have persevered, but this rockabilly ditty will likely only be recalled by my GenX peers. And it’s too bad, because the song is cute. Despite the suggestive title, this song isn’t lewd or problematic. It has a playful innocence about it, not unlike a 17 year old at their first dance.

8. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” by Meatloaf

“Ain’t no doubt about it

We were doubly blessed

’Cause we were barely seventeen

And we were barely dressed”

Here’s the thing about “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — either you know every single word of this eight minute and 25 second opus, or you have no idea what it is.

I’m firmly the former camp. My daughter is in the latter.

I love the shit out of this song, which details the blow-by-blow entirety of two teens having sex in a car: the buildup, the consent debate, the consummation, and the post-sex relationship regrets. It is epic.

And even the lyric, “we were barely seventeen, and we were barely dressed” isn’t objectionable. The couple in question are peers, negotiating their sexual adventure. Emotions and libidos are on the line, the baseline as it turns out — the bridge of the song is a literal baseball game, describing their groping session as a run around the pitch. She coerces him, he acquiesces under not-quite-sincere circumstances. They’re barely seventeen. Some poor choices may have been made.

But it sounds like they each get what they deserve. And isn’t that what 17 is about — learning the consequences of one’s actions?

My child may never find out, as we make it about 45 seconds before she weighs in. “Can we forward to the next song?”

“Sure, sweetie,” I say with a resigned sigh. It is her birthday, after all.

9. “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

“So with the slow, graceful flow of age

I went forth with an age old desire to please

On the edge of seventeen”

Lest you think it’s only the men who have pervy desires for 17-year-old bodies, Stevie Nicks is here, swimming in modifiers and metaphors, but the intent is the same: she’s older, and hot for a boy who’s “on the edge of seventeen.”

A quick Google search reveals the song is about the grief her losing her uncle and John Lennon in the same week. But I’m not buying it. Because I can read these lyrics, even as I can’t understand the way she sings them.

“The clouds never expect it when it rains

But the sea changes colors

But the sea does not change

So with the slow, graceful flow of age

I went forth with an age old desire to please

On the edge of seventeen.”

That’s a seduction set to feathered layers, twirls, and spinning veils, Stevie.

“I’m a few years older than you, my love,” indeed.

10. “Seventeen” by MARINA

“Could never tell you what happened the day I turned

seventeen, the rise of a king and the fall of a queen

oh seventeen, seven-teen”

Ahh, a catchy audacious pop song about a feisty young woman challenging the man who’s trying to tame her. I’m here for this.

11. “Betty” by Taylor Swift

“In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you”

Proving her storytelling brilliance, Taylor perfectly captures the contradictions and hubris of her 17-year-old boy narrator, James. Just check out this opening three-liner:

“Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom

But I think it’s ’cause of me.”

Uh, James? That’s an assumption you just made. Quit lying to Betty.

Also, James? Do you really wanna win Betty back after you cheated on her all summer? Don’t show up at her party uninvited. Don’t call her friends “stupid.” Don’t hide behind excuses like, “I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything.”

Instead, maybe apologize?

Because if there’s one phrase I don’t hear in this song, it’s “I’m sorry.”

Do better, James.

And all you 17-year-old girls? You can do better than James.

My 17-year-old daughter 100% agrees.

12. “17” by Avril Lavigne

“He was working at the record shop

I would kiss him in the parking lot

Tasting like cigarettes and soda pop

Seventeen”

Now this sounds like a pop song written for a 17-year-old who hasn’t really done the work outlined in the previous 11 songs. This “17” is silly and fun but also vapid in that mid-aughts power-punk way.

“Acting stupid for fun

All we needed was love

That’s the way it’s supposed to be

Seventeen”

If you say so, Avril.

13. “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

“I saw him dancin’ there by the record machine

I knew he must’ve been about 17

The beat was goin’ strong

Playin’ my favorite song”

Okay, so Joan Jett was 22-years-old when she recorded this ode to a guy who was “about 17,” and yeah, it mentions her going home with him, “where we can be alone.” But otherwise, this song isn’t a seduction. It’s not a rebellion. It’s just a fist-pumping proclamation of love for rock music.

It holds as true at 17 as it does at any age.

14. “Seventeen” by Troye Sivan

“I went out looking for love when I was seventeen

Maybe a little too young, but it was real to me

And in the heat of the night, saw thing I’d never seen

No-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, seventeen”

This sultry synth-pop track packs an emotional wallop that might not be evident on first listen, as Troye ventures out to explore his sexuality and lose his innocence with an older man. “Got something here to lose that I know you wanna take,” he croons, as the “boy becomes a man now.”

The sound is sonically gorgeous, and our narrator is self-aware and empowered. His sense of agency really carries the song. “It was real to him,” he sings, and I believe him.

15. “Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten

“Downtown hot spots

Halfway up the street

I used to be free

I used to be seventeen”

Introspective indie-folk doesn’t get much better than Sharon, and the hum of “Seventeen” rounds out this playlist with some introspection and nostalgia, as our narrator looks back at more carefree times when she was seventeen.

While the song is a wistful tribute to her youth spent in New York City, I can’t help but hear some of the lyrics as a parent speaking to their child.

“Follow my shadow around your corner

I used to be seventeen, now you’re just like me

Down beneath the ashes and the stone

Sure of what I’ve lived and have known….

I see you so uncomfortably alone

I wish I could show you how much you’ve grown”

16. “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant

“Cigarette daydream

You were only seventeen

Soft speak with a mean streak

Nearly brought me to my knees”

This song sounds like Cage the Elephant spent a lot of time listening to Neutral Milk Hotel, a reference my daughter doesn’t get. It’s got that vocal-forward, hyper-earnest sound of the mid-aughts, with simple instrumentation that draws focus to the lightly angsty lyrics, just poetic enough to not quite make literal sense, but still evoking a sense of longing.

Which all kind of sounds like being seventeen, doesn’t it?

17. “I Saw Her Standing There” by the Beatles

“Well, she was just seventeen

You know what I mean

And the way she looked was way beyond compare

So how could I dance with another (Ooh)

When I saw her standing there”

I had to end this list with the classic opening line about seventeen, from the most classic of rock bands ever. The song sounds as effervescent as it ever did, popping with the ethos of the early 1960s, a presumably more innocent time.

Even still, you can hear the wink-wink in that opening couplet.

Well, she was just seventeen.

And yes, we know what you mean, Paul. The times may have been more tame, but the yearning for not-quite-of-age women is still there, even as it’s obscured by the infectious sing-song hooks of this bop.

“Mom, this is the last birthday of my childhood,” my daughter texted me a few days ahead of her big day.

“How do you feel about that?” I asked.

“We’d better make it count.”

I hope this playlist counted, and helped her see how pivotal this year will be for her.

I love this age. I relish her ever-expanding understanding of the world. I ache with knowing how soon she’ll take flight from my home, even as I rejoice in how close to ready she is to fly. I think she’s aware of the paradox of it all.

At seventeen, I’m trying to reconcile how loving her so much means knowing I’ll need to let her go, and so soon. So here’s to making every moment count.

Someone should write a song about that.

*Though #notallmen, and not exclusively men. I see you, Stevie Nicks.

Greetings!

I’m Dana DuBois, a GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest with a whole lot of little words to share. I’m a founder and editor of two Medium publications—Pink Hair & Pronouns and Three Imaginary Girls—and my work has appeared in TODAY.com, Business Insider, and Your Tango. I write across a variety of topics but parenting, music and pop culture, relationships, and feminism are my favorites. Em-dashes, Oxford commas, and well-placed semi-colons make my heart happy.

If this story resonated with you, why not buy me a coffee?

(Make mine an iced oat milk decaf mocha, please and thank you.)