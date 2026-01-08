Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bri's avatar
Bri
Jan 13

As a girl turning 17 tonight, I hope your daughter felt as encouraged and excited I feel to be 17. Thank you for sharing these songs and experiences, I have my soundtrack for tomorrow!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dana DuBois
Kimmy Win's avatar
Kimmy Win
Jan 11

Oh Dana, you got me singing!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture