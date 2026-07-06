Dearest readers,

Here’s something new I’ve been wanting to try for some time.

I’ve been wanting a place to write to you directly—not inside an essay, but simply thoughts from my life: what I’m working on, what’s coming, random thoughts and ephemera from my creative world.

This is that place. Consider this the inaugural issue.

Quick introductions, in case you’re new here…

Hello, I’m Dana DuBois. I’m a writer, a podcaster, a mom to two teens, a karaoke enthusiast, and a GenX word nerd.

I Write Out Loud is where I tell true stories about midlife that connect to the larger cultural moment—dating, parenting, feminism, aging parents, politics, identity, music, and the beautiful mess of becoming who we’re meant to be.

This week, out loud.

This week’s essay is arguably my favorite one ever: An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift.

On the surface, this is a story about a trip I took two years ago with my daughters to see the Eras Tour in Munich. So it’s about Taylor and travel and parenting teenagers abroad. But really, it’s about identity—specifically, about my Jewish identity, and the many ways I can’t choose not to be chosen. It’s about generational trauma and generational healing, which I got to watch happen in real time, watching my daughters not carry what I carry.

I thought I was publishing it because Taylor Swift got married.

Instead, it became the essay I needed for a week I never saw coming.

I didn't realize this would also be an emotional week to be Jewish on the internet. I talked about it on my Wednesday podcast. Lawrence and I added a special one-off TDWS Thursday episode to talk about what it means to be reluctant but unquestionable Jews in the U.S. in 2026. (Lawrence has written these three essays on the topic and you should absolutely read them.)

Then some incendiary words surfaced on Substack from creators I'd long trusted, collapsing Jewish identity, Israeli nationality, and Zionism into a single political litmus test. Things got uncomfortable. Then they got ugly.

I don't love public conflict. But I also don't believe in staying silent when people I care about are being treated unjustly. As I quoted during Sunday Salon while sharing some specific details of what happened to us all this week: “If I’m not for myself, who will be? If I’m only for myself, who am I? And if not now, when?”

When I start quoting Hillel the Elder, you know things have gotten serious.

An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift was probably the hardest essay I’ve ever brought to life. I wrote it on the train from Prague to Berlin just days after living the full experience, then stayed up past 2am at my friend Saundrah’s apartment in Berlin because I had to get the details down before they slipped. I knew I wanted to write it raw, and I’m so grateful I did.

If you listen to the audio, you’ll hear me get choked up. That’s real.

So was living through a week so steeped in modern day antisemitism. To see it lobbed at my friends and likely at me made for an emotional week. I’m so grateful to all of you who read, listened, reached out, and showed up.

Y’all are the very best.

Medium: an experiment in essay-light writing

Some of you know I started as a writer on Medium. I haven’t posted much there since launching on Substack last year. But the past few weeks, I’ve been experimenting a bit with writing silly little essays on Medium, and ya know what?

It’s been loads of fun.

Writing I Write Out Loud essays feels like giving birth. They're rewarding as hell—but they're also exacting, emotionally expensive, and slow. Medium lets me stretch different muscles. Shorter stories. Cultural snippets. Hot takes. Music. Lots of listicles. Less memoir. More mischief.

If you’re a Medium member, please follow me and send a note, so I can follow you back.

Thanks for reading. Thanks for showing up. Thanks for building this strange, wonderful, creative little corner of the internet with me.

Love you, mean it!

Dana DuBois

A portrait of the writer as a happy writer (working from cafe in the Seattle sunshine).