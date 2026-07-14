Dearest readers,

A Letter from Dana is where to write to you directly—not inside an essay, but simply thoughts from my life: what I’m working on, what’s coming, random thoughts and ephemera from my creative world.

I’m so glad you’re here.

Quick introductions, in case you’re new here…

Hello, I’m Dana DuBois. I’m a writer, a podcaster, a mom to two teens, a karaoke enthusiast, and a GenX word nerd.

I Write Out Loud is where I tell true stories about midlife that connect to the larger cultural moment—dating, parenting, feminism, aging parents, politics, identity, music, and the beautiful mess of becoming who we’re meant to be.

This week, out loud.

Last week was heavy. I’m not going to pretend otherwise.

I published two essays — which almost never happens — and both of them came from a place of genuine anger. The first, “The United States Hates Women: Four Years After Roe,” was planned. The second wasn’t. “The Condom on the Other Side of the Bed” flew off my fingertips the day the news broke that Graham Platner’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of stealthing her. Not sure what that means? Read the essay. It’s about my lived experience (#MeToo) and how women rewrite our own traumas in real time, because we’re not ready to face what they mean when they happen.

But that doesn’t make our lived experiences any less real.

The two essays turned out to be about exactly the same thing. The United States really does hate women. The Platner apologists made that abundantly clear.

Thankfully I had many opportunities to discuss these essays live:

🎙️ The United States Hates Women: a Conversation on Blue Amp Media with Ellie Leonard and Rachel @ This Woman Votes

🎙️ Why the Graham Platner Debacle Is So Hard for Women on The Daily Dispatch with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney

🎙️ Saturdays for Sanity on The Mayday Network with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney

🎙️ The United States Hates Women | The Podcast, right here on I Write Out Loud.

Writing about it, and talking about it with all of you, made it easier. That’s the whole point of doing this out loud.

Memoir Land’s Memoir Monday: a goal, met!

Last week, the incomparable Sari Botton selected my essay “An Ambivalent Jew Returns to Germany for Taylor Swift” for Memoir Land’s personal essay roundup, Memoir Monday.

I was giddy. Capital G, embarrassingly, genuinely giddy.

That essay is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever written. I drafted it on a train from Prague to Berlin, days after living the whole experience, then stayed up past 2am at my friend Saundrah’s apartment because I knew if I stopped, I’d lose it. I wrote it raw. I’m so glad I did.

Having Sari recognize it — in a week like this one — felt like the universe had impeccable timing for once.

Are you there, God? It’s me, Dana.

OMG, you guys—literally on that “G”—on The Daily Whatever Show last Friday, I met God! And no lightning bolts struck me down!!

And not only that: I challenged God to a karaoke duel. As one does.

Look—Johnny challenged the Devil to a fiddle contest and walked away with a golden fiddle. I’m not asking for a golden microphone. I just want to sing with God.

Here’s hoping we can make that happen.

I’m already trying to decide which song to sing.

I hit a milestone! It’s time to 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩 !

You all helped me hit my next paid subscriber decile last week—thank you, thank you!—and I’m not letting that milestone pass without a party.

Join me Tuesday morning at 10am ET for a 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩, where I take you into the depths of my online dating inbox for a look around.

Get ready for horror and hilarity. I promise this episode will bring it!

One more thing — I need your input.

I’m going to start teaching classes for my paid subscriber community. I have a lot to say about writing, podcasting, marketing, building a community — all of it. And I want to say it to you directly.

If you’ve read this far (you rockstar), drop a comment below: what days and times work for you? And would you rather the first class have a set topic, or would you prefer an open “ask me anything” format?

I really want to know.

Thanks for reading. Thanks for showing up. Thanks for building this strange, wonderful, creative little corner of the internet with me.

Love you, mean it!

Dana DuBois