Dearest readers,

A Letter from Dana is where to write to you directly—not inside an essay, but simply thoughts from my life: what I’m working on, what’s coming, random thoughts and ephemera from my creative world.

I’m so glad you’re here.

This week, out loud.

Happy almost-birthday to me! I don’t want gifts this year. I want something better: more of you here, reading, listening, and learning alongside me.

Here’s the origin story: last week Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 gifted 2.5 annual subscriptions to I Write Out Loud through Ko-fi. No fanfare, no ask. Just I want more people to have access this. It inspired me.

So for my birthday, I’m running a low-key pledge drive. If you’d like to help fund a subscription for someone else, you can do it through Ko-fi.

You can gift $5. You can gift the full $80. Whatever works is amazing. I’ll match donations up to $400, and then I’ll surprise some of my favorite five-star readers with gift subscriptions over my birthday weekend.

Donate a Subscription at Ko-Fi!

On beauty and Botox…

This week’s essay, I Got Botox. Does That Make Me a Hypocrite? turned into a fascinating real-time example of how women are allowed to show up in the world. Spoiler alert: whatever we choose, we’re wrong.

We’re wrong if we don’t “age gracefully.”

We’re also wrong if we show signs of aging.

It’s easy to reduce Botox to “women trying to look younger,” but that isn’t what interested me. What interested me is the contradiction so many women live inside every day. We’re told beauty standards are oppressive, yet we’re still expected to navigate the world inside them. We’re supposed to reject the game while somehow never looking like we’ve stopped playing it.

The live podcast discussion was even better than the essay.

And then something happened that made truth stranger than fiction (or memoir, in my case): Lawrence Winnerman and I hosted the always amazing THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali on The Daily Whatever Show for Fucked-up Friday. Waj is so knowledgeable, so funny, and so relatable—it was a brilliant episode start to finish. I felt so good about the episode as I shared the recap.

Then a woman jumped into the comment—not to praise the show, but to tell me I was showing too much cleavage.

Not a man.

A woman.

It was almost too perfect; it was my whole essay distilled into one unsolicited comment. We spend so much time talking about the male gaze that we sometimes forget how thoroughly we’ve been taught to police one another’s bodies, too.

Sometimes the comments section writes the epilogue for you.

(I think I addressed it all quite nicely.)



🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩

I also hit another paid subscriber milestone, which meant it was time for another 🚩Red Flag Round Up 🚩.

This week’s contestant was Roger, aka “Not a Boob Guy.”

Roger is the gentleman who once responded to my first text with, “Emily or Dana?”—a remarkable strategy if your goal is ensuring neither Emily nor Dana ever speaks to you again. Months later, he wandered back into my inbox as though none of that had happened.

And then things devolved, quickly, in the most spectacular, porn-adjacent way. It was dazzling in its horror and I loved sharing it with all of you.

I already have screenshots ready for the next one.

Unfortunately for me. Fortunately for you.

Crone Cocktail Hour

I also gathered with Karen Marie Shelton, Libbie Grant, and Lawrence Winnerman for another Crone Cocktail Hour under the new moon.

Part astrology, part intention-setting, Crone Cocktail Hour has become an essential ritual for me and I don’t want to get too spooky woo, but I will say—whatever intentions I’ve spoken each month during these lives has come true.

Crones are a special kind of magic.

Find me this week!

Here’s my live schedule for the forthcoming week (all listed in Eastern Time):

July 22 at 8pm: I Write Out Loud | The Podcast

July 24 at 10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Karen Attiah

July 25 at 10am: Saturdays for Sanity on The Mayday Network with Julie Roginsky & Michelle Kinney

July 26 at 1pm: Sunday Salon (paid subs)

So, happy early birthday to me.

Thanks for reading. Thanks for showing up. Thanks for building this strange, wonderful, creative little corner of the internet with me.

Love you, mean it!

Dana DuBois

Probably too much cleavage, again.