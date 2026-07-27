A Letter From Dana, Vol 4

Dearest readers,

A Letter From Dana is where to write to you directly—not inside an essay, but simply thoughts from my life: what I’m working on, what’s coming, random thoughts and ephemera from my creative world.

I’m so glad you’re here.

This week, out loud.

Well...Substack had other plans. After two failed attempts to record this week’s Letter from Dana, I ended up taking it live instead. If you missed it, here’s the quick version—and the important stuff:

✨ Memoir Writing 101 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the first session of the I Write Out Loud Academy and it’s open to all paid subscribers. I’m leaving plenty of time for Q&A, so bring your questions. Here’s the link.

🎉 My birthday sale has been extended through Tuesday night. Annual subscriptions are 56% off ($44/year) as my 56th birthday gift to this community. That price is locked in for life. Subscribe here.

💛 Help me gift subscriptions. The Ko-fi campaign is at 69% of its goal (*giggle*), and every donation helps fund paid memberships for readers who might not otherwise be able to join. If you’d like to sponsor someone, even $5 makes a difference. Donate here!

🚨 Fucked-up Friday keeps getting better. If you missed last week's conversation with Karen Attiah and Nicole Walters, it's well worth the watch. The chemistry between them was electric, and I mostly got to sit back and enjoy the conversation. This Friday, Lawrence Winnerman is back at The Daily Whatever Show HQ and we’ll be welcoming Joe Walsh—how amazing is that? Join us Friday at 10am ET.

📝 New writing this week: I published essays remembering Amy Winehouse and Sinéad O’Connor, and I’m beyond proud of my latest essay published by Another Jane Pratt Thing. It’s called IT HAPPENED TO ME: My Famous #MenToo Date “Victimized” Another Woman—And I Laughed, and I’m thrilled how Jane Pratt help me bring it to life. I’d love if you’d read all three. Comments and restacks always mean the world to me.

🎙️ This week’s schedule*:

Tues, 7/28 at 8pm: Memoir Writing 101

Wed, 7/29 at 8pm: I Write Out Loud Live

Fri, 7/31 10am: Fucked-up Friday with Joe Walsh on The Daily Whatever Show

Sat, 8/1 at 10am: Saturdays for Sanity with Julie Roginsky & Michelle Kinney on The Mayday Network

Sun, 1pm: Sunday Salon

*All times listed in Eastern Time.

It’s an unusually full week around here—in the very best way. Thank you for reading, listening, showing up, and helping me build this strange little creative corner of the internet.

Love you, mean it!

Dana DuBois

Thanks for reading.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest—and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show. Through memoir writing, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight. Em-dashes, Oxford commas, and well-placed semi-colons make my heart happy.



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