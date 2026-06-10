A Quick THANK YOU for 200!!

Thank you to everyone who tuned in for my quick update about hitting a huge milestone—200 paid subscribers. I’m so thankful.

Tune in tonight at 8pm PT for my I Write Out Loud podcast, where I’ll be discussing parenting gender-nonconforming kids in the Trump era.

In case you wanna get ahead on the reading, here are my three (3!!!) stories I’ve posted this week:

Also, I’m about to get a haircut. So I’ll look a lot more fancy tonight. XOXO

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.