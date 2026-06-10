Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

A Quick THANK YOU for 200!!

I'm floored by this milestone.
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Jun 10, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned in for my quick update about hitting a huge milestone—200 paid subscribers. I’m so thankful.

Tune in tonight at 8pm PT for my I Write Out Loud podcast, where I’ll be discussing parenting gender-nonconforming kids in the Trump era.

In case you wanna get ahead on the reading, here are my three (3!!!) stories I’ve posted this week:

I’m Filled with Pride for My Genderfluid Child

I’m Filled with Pride for My Genderfluid Child

Dana DuBois
·
Jun 8
Read full story
I'm Not Proud of My Child for Coming Out

I'm Not Proud of My Child for Coming Out

Dana DuBois
·
Jun 9
Read full story
My Child Came Out as Genderfluid. Then They... Went Back In

My Child Came Out as Genderfluid. Then They... Went Back In

Dana DuBois
·
12:09 PM
Read full story

Also, I’m about to get a haircut. So I’ll look a lot more fancy tonight. XOXO

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture