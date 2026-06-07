A Thank You for 18!

First of all, I inadvertently sent this live without reviewing it online first. I wanted to add a few thoughts before emailing all of you, so I’ll have to do that now, after the send. My apologies.

As the title and subheading indicate, today I awoke to some exciting news…

I hit #18 Rising in Culture and all I got was this stupid screenshot. 😉

I know we shouldn’t put too much credence in accolades like this, but it’s still a thrill to me. Thank you, thank you to each and every one of you who reads, comments, restacks, and subscribes to my work.

You made this possible.

I’m so grateful.

Last chance for $4/month introductory pricing

At midnight tonight, the $4/month introductory pricing for I Write Out Loud ends.

So if you’d like to support my work at a deeper level, now’s a great time.

You can subscribe here:

Subscribe now for $4/mo or $40/year!

I’ve got more writing tonight, so this will have to do. LOVE YOU, MEAN IT!