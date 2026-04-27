Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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K.D. Thorne, Author's avatar
K.D. Thorne, Author
5h

All this rings true. At this point in my life, as a woman who's almost done raising my two sons alone, I grieve the fact that I cannot find any men who are less damaged than I am. They bring nothing to the table that I'm not bringing myself. I've come to the conclusion that all I want and need right now is peace, and I can create that on my own...

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Betsy Chasse's avatar
Betsy Chasse
37m

I feel it’s the same with trauma. We all have trauma. I’m impressed that you’ve kept dating. I hope this one feeds your soul.

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