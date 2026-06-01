Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Make Privacy Great Again's avatar
Make Privacy Great Again
19h

Agree with all of this. I would add that the US policy of breaking up families of mixed immigration status is another huge deterrent to parenting.

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1 reply by Dana DuBois
Eric Fulmer's avatar
Eric Fulmer
20h

Birth rates are down worldwide, even regions with much higher birth rates like sub-Sahran Africa, have sent their rates drop significantly over the past 40 years. Some of the reasons listed in this article are relevant across the world, including more access to birth control, and are genuinely positive.

While I agree GOP politics are horrible for women and children (and broadly, for men as well), I think we all need to be careful about attributing our own reasons to this trend, or suggesting that a set of policy changes could potentially reverse it.

This is an example of an expert on the topic speaking about the global shift in birth rates:

https://derekthompson.substack.com/p/why-the-whole-world-stopped-having

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