An Ambivalent Jew in Germany for Taylor Swift | The Podcast

This week's I Write Out Loud podcast explored the story behind what may be my favorite essay I've ever written.

What began as a trip to Germany to see Taylor Swift with my daughters became something much bigger: a reckoning with generational trauma, Jewish identity, parenthood, and the realization that history can leave echoes long after the people who lived it are gone. We talked about the craft behind the essay, how it came together on trains across Europe, and why sometimes the stories that stay with us the longest are the ones that surprise us most.

You can read the essay here:

Thank you Karen Marie Shelton, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, Noble Blend, Ms.Yuse, Diane Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Share

Leave a comment

Share my essay archive

Make a one-time donation

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.