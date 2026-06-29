Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Lynette's avatar
Lynette
7h

I felt I was there both times with you. Happy/horror. I am highly sensitive and felt your anxiety and joy.

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1 reply by Dana DuBois
Joan St C.'s avatar
Joan St C.
7h

I’m very glad you followed through and put this to paper when it was fresh. I was with you at Dachau and the horrors of the “showers” I am One quarter German and have never thought to examine what side my ancestors were on. I automatically assume that they were on the correct side. Your writing always makes me think deeply and I appreciate that. Glad Taylor Swift didn’t disappoint. Thanks for posting this.

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