I Write Out Loud is my home for cultural memoir—personal essays at the intersection of love, power, politics, family, music, and midlife.

It’s where I explore how private life connects to public systems. Where a story that starts in a kitchen or a text thread widens into something cultural.

As this project has taken shape, I’ve realized it needs a clear rhythm.

So I’m refining the structure.

I Write Out Loud now moves with a steady cadence: two essays per week, two public live conversations, and Sunday Salon—a smaller, paid gathering space where we slow down and unpack the deeper threads behind the work.

The rhythm is simple:

Essays: Tuesdays & Fridays at 8:08*am ET

Public Lives: Wednesdays at 8pm ET & Saturdays at 12pm ET

Sunday Salon (paid): Sundays at 1pm ET

Two essays. Two public conversations. One smaller room to go deeper.

This shift isn’t about scale. It’s about intention.

The stories I write are layered. They deserve space to be written carefully and read thoughtfully. A defined rhythm allows the work to breathe and gives the community around it time to engage more deeply.

Essays and public lives remain free. Sunday Salon is reserved for paid members who want to go further into the conversation.

I’m building this as a sustained creative practice, one that values clarity over volume and depth over noise.

Thank you for being here.

Out loud.

PS - Join me for the first-ever Sunday Salon tomorrow. The theme is First Dates, Second Thoughts, and we’ll deconstruct the “first date” trilogy of stories from this week:

*What can I say—I really like 8s.