Crone Cocktail Hour: New Moon Intention Setting

Crone Cocktail Hour is a highlight every month.

Apparently July is going to be the wildest of rides. You’ve been forewarned! Now go set your intentions and make the most of it.

Thank you Jess Odell, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), Noble Blend, ilibee, DarBid 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Lawrence Winnerman! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

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