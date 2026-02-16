Thank you Untrickled by Michelle Teheux, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, EG, razorsedge5055, and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Ossiana Tepfenhart! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Crone Cocktail Hour: New Moon Mania
Our monthly witchy new moon meetup with Karen Marie Shelton, Ossiana Tepfenhart, and me
Feb 16, 2026
Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud
Storytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.Storytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Karen Marie Shelton
Writes 2 Sides 2 Every Story Subscribe
Ossiana Tepfenhart
Writes Ossiana Tepfenhart Subscribe
Recent Episodes