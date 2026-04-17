🌑 Crone Cocktail Hour: Our New Moon Intentions 🌑

Happy new moon! Tonight was Crone Cocktail Hour, my monthly new moon gathering with the wonderful Karen Marie Shelton and Ossiana Tepfenhart, and this one landed on a particularly powerful new moon in Aries.

Karen came prepared. She’d published three pieces on her Substack specifically for the occasion: one on the new moon in Aries, one on how to heal your Chiron (an asteroid in your chart marking your deepest wound), and one on how to set your new moon intentions. All free, all worth reading.

The Chiron conversation got real fast. Karen’s is in her third house — siblings — and she lost her brother to COVID just as they were finally building the relationship her mother had kept them from having. That’s what Chiron in the chart looks like: the wound that’s shaped you.

Ossiana shared that she and her new beau Yanni Hamburger found each other through some spectacularly unexpected channels involving personal crisis, chaos magic, and a lot of authentic conversation. They’re 1,300 miles apart and her intention for this moon is to get him up north. Karen had predicted this in her chart months ago. She’s that good.

My intention last month was to catch air, and that’s still in flight. This month? I want to catch fire. This one feels bigger and a little scarier — keeping the stable ground while my creative work takes off. The cards pulled for me were creation and artistry, chaos, and truth and justice.

I’ll take it.

Karen’s card pull was salvation, chaos, and purification — which, given the chronic health struggle she’s been carrying since she was 13, felt pointed. The message from the cards: stop rolling over with doctors who dismiss you. Demand they document it.

Here’s to Aries, heavenly bodies, and catching fire. 🌑

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Giuliana, Roger Scott, Ms.Yuse, Bob, the Free Radical, Yanni Hamburger and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Ossiana Tepfenhart!