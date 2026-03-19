Crone Cocktail Hour: Setting Our New Moon Intentions

Once a month, Karen Marie Shelton, Ossiana Tepfenhart, and I gather for Crone Cocktail Hour to mark the new moon and set intentions. This month — the new moon in Pisces — felt particularly potent.

Karen brought the astrology: Pisces is a spiritual placement, and she read our charts to show us why the timing matters. For me, this new moon falls in my fifth house of creativity, writing, and love. Jupiter moves into Leo in July and will spend nearly a year crossing my ninth house of publishing, which Karen called a green light for the book. For Ossiana, it hits her 12th house of spirituality and her fifth house of creativity when Jupiter shifts. Karen’s own intention: get through her graduate program in investing, one white paper at a time.

We talked about what we’re all reaching for — how to get air in a crowded space, how to make the creative work financially real, how to trust the inputs when the outputs feel uncertain. Ossiana’s advice for writing about the past: immerse yourself in the media of that era. Let the memories come toward you.

The whole idea for I Write Out Loud was born in a Crone Cocktail Hour chat. Fitting that this one is where I said out loud, for the third time and counting: the book is happening. Gotta make it so.

Happy new moon, lovelies. 🌑

Thank you Noble Blend, Laura Tompkins, V for Violet 🆘, Diane Johnston, Lynette, and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Havs of Bast!