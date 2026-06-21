Dana & Libbie Take a Spontaneous (Almost) Solstice Adventure!

This was my best spontaneous Saturday night in ages.

It was also my first time meeting a Substack friend IRL. And it was Libbie Grant!!

After this video ended, we went to Hot Cakes and got the gooiest, best chocolate treats ever.

Goddamnit, that was so much fun. The only thing that could’ve made this better is if Ellie Leonard had been here, too.

Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Jason Gael, LeftieProf, Jackie Taylor Miller, Lana, and many others for tuning in.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

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