Friends, here’s where you can find me this week—my writing, my podcast appearances, all of it.

All times shown in Eastern Time.

Mon, April 13:

Tues, April 14:

Wed, April 15:

Thurs, April 16:

Fri, April 17:

Sat, April 18:

Sun, April 19:

1pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon (for paid subscribers)

I’m sure you’ll see plenty of Notes and spontaneous videos from me as well—but this is what I’ve got planned so far. See you on Substack!