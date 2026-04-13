Dana DuBois: Appearances This Week
For the week of April 13-April 19, 2026
Friends, here’s where you can find me this week—my writing, my podcast appearances, all of it.
All times shown in Eastern Time.
Mon, April 13:
8am: NEW ESSAY: “Why I Don’t Identify as Demisexual—Even Though I Could”
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & Aidan Wharton
Tues, April 14:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guest bestselling author Libbie Grant
Wed, April 15:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guests Ossiana Tepfenhart & Karen Marie Shelton
7pm: I Write Out Loud podcast (topic is my latest essay, “Why I Don’t Identify as Demisexual—Even Though I Could”)
Thurs, April 16:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guests
3pm: Guest appearance on FiveStack with Zev Shalev!
8pm: Crone Cocktail Hour with Ossiana Tepfenhart & Karen Marie Shelton
Fri, April 17:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fucked-up Friday with Lawrence Winnerman + guest Michelle Kinney
Sat, April 18:
10am: Saturdays for Sanity with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney
Sun, April 19:
1pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon (for paid subscribers)
I’m sure you’ll see plenty of Notes and spontaneous videos from me as well—but this is what I’ve got planned so far. See you on Substack!
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