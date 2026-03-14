Dana DuBois: Lives & Essays This Week
For the week of March 16-22
Friends, I need a calendar to keep track of it all, so perhaps you do, too? Here’s where you can find me this week.
All times shown in Eastern Time.
Mon, March 16:
No shows scheduled.
Tues, March 17:
8:08am: New IWOL essay! “Middle-Aged Men Keep Ogling My 16-Year-Old”
10am: The Daily Whatever Show, with Lawrence Winnerman & guest Christopher Pepper
12pm: Memoir and power with Marlon Weems
Wed, March 18:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show, with Lawrence Winnerman & guest Nabil Ayers
7pm: I Write Out Loud podcast
8pm: Crone Cocktail Hour with Karen Marie Shelton & Ossiana Tepfenhart
Thurs, March 19:
8:08am: New IWOL essay! “From Baby Fat to Brandy Melville”
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guest Kerala Goodkin
Fri, March 20:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fucked-up Friday with Lawrence Winnerman + guest Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
Sat, March 21:
12pm: I Write Out Loud podcast
Sun, March 22:
12pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon: Parenting in the Era of Epstein (for paid subscribers)
Yes this helps
Hi dear one. Thank you for reminder