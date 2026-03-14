Friends, I need a calendar to keep track of it all, so perhaps you do, too? Here’s where you can find me this week.

All times shown in Eastern Time.

Mon, March 16:

No shows scheduled.

Tues, March 17:

Wed, March 18:

Thurs, March 19:

8:08am: New IWOL essay! “From Baby Fat to Brandy Melville”

10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guest Kerala Goodkin

Fri, March 20:

Sat, March 21:

12pm: I Write Out Loud podcast

Sun, March 22:

12pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon: Parenting in the Era of Epstein (for paid subscribers)