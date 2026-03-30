Dana DuBois This Week
For the week of March 30-April 5, 2026
Friends, here’s where you can find me this week—my writing, my podcast appearances, all of it.
All times shown in Eastern Time.
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Mon, March 30:
8am: NEW ESSAY: “Dating the Test and Apologize Type”
Tues, March 31:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guest Sari Botton
Wed, April 1:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guest Hallie-Claire Weems
7pm: I Write Out Loud podcast (topic is my new essay “Dating the Test and Apologize Type”)
Thurs, April 2:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guest lettersfromafeminist
Fri, April 3:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fucked-up Friday with Lawrence Winnerman + guest THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Sat, April 4:
10am: Saturdays for Sanity with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney
12pm: I Write Out Loud podcast (topic is weekend wrap-up)
Sun, April 5:
12pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon (for paid subscribers)
I’m sure you’ll see plenty of Notes and spontaneous videos from me as well—but this is what I’ve got planned so far. See you on Substack!
I’ve been working so much I haven’t been able to watch as much lately. Looking forward to a more relaxed schedule. I enjoy your perspective.