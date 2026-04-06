Dana DuBois This Week
For the week of April 6-April 12, 2026
Friends, here’s where you can find me this week—my writing, my podcast appearances, all of it.
All times shown in Eastern Time.
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Mon, April 6:
8:08am: NEW ESSAY: “Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs”
Tues, April 7:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guest Citizens' Impeachment
Wed, April 8:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show with Lawrence Winnerman & guests Walter Rhein & Emily Berge
7pm: I Write Out Loud podcast (topic is my latest essay, “Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs”)
Thurs, April 9:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guest Carlyn Beccia
Fri, April 10:
10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fucked-up Friday with Lawrence Winnerman + guest Anne P. Mitchell, Esq.
Sat, April 11:
10am: Saturdays for Sanity with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney
Sun, April 12:
12pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon (for paid subscribers)
I’m sure you’ll see plenty of Notes and spontaneous videos from me as well—but this is what I’ve got planned so far. See you on Substack!
I’m so excited for your post today! This will be fun to read. 🙂↕️