Friends, here’s where you can find me this week—my writing, my podcast appearances, all of it.

All times shown in Eastern Time.

Mon, April 6:

8:08am: NEW ESSAY: “Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs”

Tues, April 7:

Wed, April 8:

Thurs, April 9:

10am: The Daily Whatever Show presents Fine Feminist Hour with guest Carlyn Beccia

Fri, April 10:

Sat, April 11:

Sun, April 12:

12pm: I Write Out Loud presents Sunday Salon (for paid subscribers)

I’m sure you’ll see plenty of Notes and spontaneous videos from me as well—but this is what I’ve got planned so far. See you on Substack!