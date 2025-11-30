Welcome to Dana’s Online Dating Derp of the Week, a potentially recurring series that I absolutely did not workshop before saying that name out loud. It stuck. I’m rolling rolling with it.

Today’s Derp is a man the chat christened “Lloyd.”

This all started when Lloyd opened with the vaguely alien phrase: “What is it that you do?” Already, he sounded slightly off. But he looked decent enough and his profile seemed promising, so I played along. I told him I work in tech and co-host a podcast.

His response:

“You’re certainly published.”

Sir??? What is that tone? What is that… vibe?

But then it escalated. Fast.

He followed with:

“I’m not sure it would be smart of me to date you, as you have a very big platform and I do not.”

And from there, we entered the heart of the Derp: insecurity disguised as arrogance, mashed together with rhetorical patterns straight out of the Burned Haystack Dating Method — the system created by Jennie Young, a professor with a PhD in rhetoric who helps women identify subtle danger patterns in dating-app messages.

Lloyd managed to hit several rhet pats in under 90 seconds, but notably:

I’m-the-Prize:

He positioned himself as the one who needed convincing. “I’m happy to be convinced otherwise,” he wrote, like I was auditioning for him.

I Dare You:

”Not that I have anything to be afraid of” and “But you never know.” (Sir, this is Hinge, not Fight Club.)

Then came the clincher. He called me—a complete stranger he was trying to impress on the internet— a “crazy hose beast.” That’s when the Live chat collectively levitated.

And it was when I officially knew there was no redeeming Lloyd, and stopped responded.

Our Derp? He kept going.

Over nine days, without a single reply from me, he continued sending—

“Heh, did I self-select myself out of contention?”

“Still with me or moved on?”

“Hello?”

“If you’re not interested, please unmatch.”

“Pardon, can you please unmatch me?”

And finally, the pièce de résistance: “Review and unmatch, or we can talk — one or the other.”

This one is straight out of the Disciplinary/Directive rhetorical pattern — the most dangerous one, per Burned Haystack. The man was trying to manage me. To tell me what to do. On an app. Without having met me.

Also: my dude, you can unmatch me yourself.

This Derp descended so fully into entitlement, insecurity, desperation, and a faint dusting of misogyny that it became a graduate-level case study.

The funniest part? I almost blocked him after the first message. But I let it sit — and it turned into an entire Sunday show.

Thank you, Lloyd, for your service to the curriculum.

Thank you, Burned Haystack, for giving us the language to spot this nonsense.

And thank YOU, chat, for the commentary, the solidarity, and the reminder that we do not need to accept this behavior as normal. Stay safe out there.

Tune in next Sunday… unless I meet someone lovely and delete these apps forever.

(Hey, there is a dark horse candidate. So a girl can dream.)

Here are my receipts…

Thank you Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, cynmac, Laura Tompkins, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Linnea, and many others for tuning into my live video! Meet her, next week? Same time and place?

I’d like that.