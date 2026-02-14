Once I dated a Drew, and no, it wasn’t short for Andrew; it was just Drew. True to his name, he was a creative type, a designer. A few years younger than me, he was an adoring delight and I probably broke his heart because he just wasn’t right for me. We’re still pals, and he’s now married with two adorable kids. No regrets there.

That’s a rare win for the verbs.

Most of the verbs? They’re not good men to date.

I’ve dated a Mark or two. Ironically, they were a flighty bunch who never stuck around to be indelible.

And don’t get me started on Matts. Sure, the verb has a different spelling. Matte: to finish with a dull or lustrous surface. Mat: to become entangled, form tangled masses. A Matt broke my heart when I was in my early 20s. I can’t recall much about our short-lived romance, not even his last name. I know we met when I lived in Atlanta, and I took him with me on a weekend road trip to Nashville, where I’d gone to grad school. It was a fun trip, until he dumped me — just before the four-hour ride back. And I was driving! Oh, how I wish 50-something Dana could give 20-something Dana some advice, and some audacity. I should’ve left him behind and let him figure out his own way home. Ugh. What a massive tangled mess that ride home was.

Back then, I thought being “the bigger person” meant absorbing discomfort instead of enforcing consequences. Absolutely not.

About ten years later, I briefly dated another Matt, a musician no less. The only thing worse than a Matt is a musician named Matt. My most vivid memory of Matt was the time he “borrowed” a roll of toilet paper as he left my place. “I’m taking this,” he announced without shame as he walked out, carrying it away for the world to see and leaving me in my doorway, dumbfounded. Maybe he was too broke or cheap to buy his own? Dunno.

Matts are dull messes indeed. Do not let them entangle you — especially if they can’t even supply their own toilet paper.

My relationship with Peter petered out.

My relationship with Rob robbed me of any desire to spend time with him, ever again.

Then there was Chuck. If only he’d had the sense to go by Charles, a proper, non-verb name, things might have worked out. But it turned out, Chuck had poor judgment in most things, including his drinking, resulting in some serious upchuck. So I chucked Chuck out.

My relationship with Crane? Once I stuck my neck out and looked in his direction, he flew off — nothing to see here, just a man whose name is both a verb and a noun, flapping his foul/fowl feathers.

As for Wade, I dove in head first — or perhaps I should say, heart-first — for him. I wanted to swim in his deep waters but he had nothing but the shallow end to offer, sadly, at least to me.

Moral of the story: don’t date the verbs.

But it’s not just about dating. Why is it that so many men — but very few women — have verbs for names?

It’s as if men are defined by action, movement, something they do (or in many cases, don’t do). Men are always going, running, wading, robbing, chucking, patting, willing. In spite of this, when it comes to relationships, their actions don’t seem to get them anywhere meaningful, at least for me. My verb men end up in the past tense.

But still. They get to do all the things.

In contrast, so many women have nouns and adjectives for names, like we are the things. We’re named like static objects and places, or descriptors that box us in as things to be looked at, observed, described. We’re acted upon, not doing the action. Women make lovely flowers: Rose, Violet, Poppy, Iris, Ivy, Lily, Daisy—and even my favorite blossom, Dahlia. We can be gems like Pearl or Ruby, places like London or Brooklyn, or foods like Olive, Candy, Brie, or Clementine. We smell good, like Jasmine, Rosemary, or Amber. We awaken like the Dawn.

We are the virtues: Grace, Hope, Joy, Faith, Patience, Prudence. It’s as though our value lies in how we make others feel, rather than what we do.

This isn’t a coincidence — this verb versus noun and adjective gendered breakdown.

Of course there are exceptions. I know a man named Loyal. He’s been married to his wife for years, so yeah, date those adjectives, ladies. The name August has risen in popularity — though most Augusts I know go by Augie or Gus, so they don’t count as nouns. Women may be called Sue or Carol or Mary, all solid verbs, or at least homonyms for verbs.

It happens. But these are exceptions, not the rules.

I can see even I followed the rules, as both my daughters have nouns as middle names; one is named for a flower, and the other for love. I couldn’t have picked more gender-stereotypical names in this grammar regard. I still love their names, but now I’m questioning why I named them as lovely objects instead of bold actions.

And what of those who choose names to avoid the gender binary? A quick think on the nonbinary people I know and a Google search reveals some interesting truths. Many popular nonbinary names are nouns but specifically, nouns about nature, such as Sage, Cedar, River, Garnet, Wren, and Willow. Another common pattern seems to be names that end with “er” — think Archer, Parker, Asher, Ember, Harper, and Clover. Interestingly, many of these names are also nouns, but the “er” ending denotes one who acts, like a baker, butcher, or candlestick maker. My interpretation? The nonbinary names aren’t action verbs, like the men’s names, nor are they stationary like the nouns and adjectives of women’s names. Instead they veer into a bit of a midpoint, as nouns that move, like rivers and wrens in nature, or take action, like archers and parkers.

It all seems apt, I suppose.

But I don’t like it. Do we live in a world where our unconscious gender biases are so strong that they permeate the very way we name ourselves? Clearly, we do. Do these naming conventions matter? Again, I’d say yes. As a self-professed word-nerd, I truly believe words and ideas move the world. How can women be expected to drive change when we’re hampered with inert, ornamental names?

Instead of being named after a flower, why not name our daughters Flourish, or Grow? Instead of a gem, why not Sparkle, or Value? Let’s not name our girls for foods; let’s instead name them Feast or Crave or Nourish. I do appreciate the virtues as many of them are also verbs, like Grace and Hope. Perhaps we could consider Inspire, Aspire, or Learn as new naming additions.

Will we ever live in a world where we name our little girls after actions? I don’t know.

But my best friend did date a Will, for years. He was more like a won’t, if you ask me. “Will” he ever commit? “Will” he get a grown-up job? “Will” he be ready to start a family? The answer was always no. Theirs was a relationship defined by a thousand maybes and not a single yes. Eventually, with some, let’s say, strong encouragement from me, my friend was willing to move on.

I can’t say I was surprised. Will is both an active and an auxiliary verb. No wonder he was such a nightmare to date.

But then again, Will is also a noun. It’s something that outlines how we bequeath to those who come after us, to provide wealth and the possibility of opportunity for those we care about.

So perhaps Will is onto something. It’s a name that transcends the boundaries between actions and things, and it represents the gift of a prosperous future. And it already has non-masculine derivations, like Willa and Willow.

I still can’t recommend dating a Will. Rules are rules. But I’d like to think we’re heading to a future where we’ll have more names — and opportunities — like this one.

Maybe what I was really chasing all along wasn’t a verb — it was follow-through.

Maybe we will, and maybe we won’t.

{This story originally ran in the Age of Empathy publication on Medium on February 14, 2025. I’m happy to report I haven’t dated a single verb-man since. Happy Valentine’s Day, all!}

