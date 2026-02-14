Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Jack Herlocker
4h

Hmm. Glad you weren't around when I started dating my current and final (26 years this month) wife.

OTOH, Dana, I can see your verb first name and raise you a name that's a complete sentence:

"Damn! It got loose and rolled under her locker!"

"Lemme see if I can reach it... nope! I guess we can get a jack and raise it up?"

"Sounds good. Jack her locker!"

(Also confuses Google when I do searches on myself. <sigh>)

If you're wondering, my great grandfather changed the spelling from the original German — Hörlacher. Americans can't handle umlauts or hard "ch" sounds, of course, and he got tired of being called Whore-latch-er. He meant well, I'm sure, but it often went badly in school with nicknames. 🫤

Lynette
31m

Dana, I like your satire. Maybe I will just rename everyone I meet, "love". My grandmother did. You could see everyone soften, when she would say, "thank you for helping me, Love." I think it is a good memory for Valentine's Day. Happy Valentine's Day everyone.

