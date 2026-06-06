End of Week Good News!!

Thank you Mona Mona, Lynn J. Broderick, John | Creating to Heal & Grow, Courtney M 🇨🇦, SammyD, and many others for tuning in.

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I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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