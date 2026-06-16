Fine Feminist Hour: a Post-#MeToo Conversation Julie Roginsky

Our friend Julie Roginsky returned to The Daily Whatever Show for Fine Feminist Hour for a powerful and deeply personal conversation about the hidden costs of workplace silencing. Drawing from her own experiences at Fox News and in politics, Julie shared how nondisclosure agreements can prevent survivors and witnesses from speaking openly about harassment, assault, and retaliation.

We talked about the origins of Lift Our Voices, the nonprofit she co-founded with Gretchen Carlson to end the use of NDAs and forced arbitration in cases of workplace misconduct. Along the way, Julie reflected on power, accountability, feminism, and the long road toward meaningful change.

Be especially sure to check out their new LOV AI tool, a “first of its kind contract reader that lets you know if you’re being silenced at work.” Finally, an AI tool that’s unquestionably doing more good than harm.

The show was, in a word, incredible, and equal parts infuriating, illuminating, and inspiring—a reminder that progress often begins when someone decides the truth is worth fighting for.

Here are some of the unsung women heroes Julie mentioned during the broadcast:

Thank you Jason Odell, Dr. Amber Hull, Mandy Ohman, Karen Marie Shelton, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky and The Daily Whatever Show!

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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