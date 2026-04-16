Today I did something a bit different and exciting—I hopped over to FIVESTACK with Zev Shalev, filling in while Dean Blundell is off on a well-deserved vacation.

If you’ve never watched FiveStack, it’s Zev’s daily top five breaking news show, and I’ve been a fan for a while, so this was a genuine highlight.

We covered a lot of ground. First Zev forced us all to listen to Trump’s press conference today. Now I make a point of only reading news about Trump because I can’t stand to listen to him, and today was a good reminder of why. I know I wasn’t the only one triggered—the whole chat lit up with how he needed to shut up.

Trump claimed to be close to a nuclear deal with Iran—no nukes, ever—which would be revolutionary if true, and unverifiable because it’s him. We talked about the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Bibi potentially getting pardoned on both continents, and Zev’s sharp-yet-tragic read on why Trump is able to broker these deals at all: because he’s given up every principle America used to stand for to do it.

We discussed that collective feeling a lot of us are having right now—the disorientation of watching the worst people rise while the rest of us are over here trying to do things “the right way” and wondering if that was a mistake.

Then we spent real time on Swalwell. And here, Lawrence truly popped off (in a good way). He acknowledged the non-zero probability of innocence — and then bet all his chips on guilty anyway. And his point about compromised politicians cut through: men who cheat and assault don’t just end up in power despite their behavior. Their behavior is often what makes them useful to the people pulling the strings.

There’s a real fatigue in watching power—especially male power—play out the same way over and over again. Money, access, harm, no consequences. Rinse, repeat. And then we’re all just supposed to keep moving through the world like that’s normal.

It doesn’t feel normal. It feels destabilizing.

And I think that’s the point.

The Hungary election also made the rundown — the new leader walking into state TV and telling the propaganda machine it was over. It was… dreamy, one of those moments that reminds you democracy doesn’t always go in the wrong direction.

Oh, and we laughed a lot.

Honestly, not what I expected when I logged on. I don’t think it was what Zev expected either. But hey, that’s what you get when you invite The Daily Whatever Show onto your show.

Probably exactly what was needed.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, Skutt Hope, PJ Schuster, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning in.