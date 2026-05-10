From Barbie to Billionaire Oligarchs

It’s such an honor to start my weekend with Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney on Saturdays for Sanity. Today’s episode traveled from Barbie to Peter Thiel to democratic collapse in two hours, which felt pretty representative of the current American experience.

The show opened with the mother/daughter scene from Barbie, immediately splitting the panel between those of us who ugly-cried through the movie and Julie Roginsky, who didn’t like it. That somehow opened the door to a much bigger conversation about feminism, motherhood, exhaustion, rage, and the growing sense that women in particular are reaching a breaking point politically and culturally.

From there, things escalated.

We talked about Epstein, independent journalism, Peter Thiel, JD Vance, collapsing norms, billionaire influence, why Democrats still seem terrified to fight back, and the emotional exhaustion of trying to survive modern American life while people in power casually tell us to take seven-month road trips across the country.

Julie in particular came in breathing fire today, arguing that voters are done with cautious technocrats and carefully poll-tested language. People want leaders willing to confront power directly — and stop pretending the system can be politely negotiated back into functioning order.

Heck yeah to all this. And Happy Mother’s Day to all who celebrate…

Thank you Vicki Whicker, LeftieProf, Noble Blend, Courtney, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, and so many others for tuning in.

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