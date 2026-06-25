GenX: In Our Widower Era | The Podcast

This week’s I Write Out Loud live grew out of my newest essay, GenX Women: We’ve Entered Our Widower Era, and became one of the most personal conversations I’ve had in a while. We talked about dating in midlife, loving people who are carrying profound grief, and the loneliness of navigating a kind of heartbreak that doesn’t come with its own support group.

More than anything, though, this was a conversation about the grief we all carry as we get older. Whether it’s the loss of a spouse, a marriage, a parent, a dream, or simply the life we imagined we’d have, none of us reaches midlife unencumbered. The comments were as powerful as the stories I shared, reminding me once again that the best part of I Write Out Loud isn’t just the essays—it’s the community we’re building around them.

I’m so grateful for the care you all have shown me these past weeks. Thank you. 🖤

You can read the essay here:

Thank you Chris Resists, A Word, Please, from Adi Weiss, Jamie Lee, Angel, Natalie Doyle, PhD, and many others for tuning in.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

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Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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