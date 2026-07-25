Happy birthday to meeeeeee!!!! 🎂

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3522Happy birthday to meeeeeee!!!! 🎂Being 56 is amazing so farDana DuBoisJul 25, 20263522ShareTranscriptSubscribe here for 56% off, this weekend only! Donate on Ko-fi to the Support the Community pledge drive!Love you, mean it.Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDana DuBois | I Write Out LoudStorytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.Storytelling at the intersection of relationships, parenting, and music--sometimes all at once.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDana DuBoisRecent EpisodesSaturdays for Sanity: Dana Birthday Edition! 3 hrs ago • Dana DuBois, Julie Roginsky, and The Mayday NetworkIt’s officially my birthday weekend! 🥳Jul 24 • Dana DuBoisI Write Out Loud | Pre-Birthday Podcast 🎂Jul 23 • Dana DuBoisSunday Salon: Botox, Beauty, and My Birthday Week AheadJul 19 • Dana DuBoisI Got Botox. Does That Make Me a Hypocrite? | The PodcastJul 17 • Dana DuBois🚩Red Flag Round Up! 🚩 "Not a Boob Guy"Jul 14 • Dana DuBoisSunday Salon: Everyone on Substack Is Losing Their MindsJul 14 • Dana DuBois