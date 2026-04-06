Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Jacque G White's avatar
Jacque G White
7h

Congratulations on your big, healthy boobs. Mine are not so big; however; they are lovely boobs!

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Shālah B Pookie (she/her)'s avatar
Shālah B Pookie (she/her)
3h

As another person with dense breast tissue and sizey hooters, I now have a habit of telling the radiology tech to give the mammography spatula an extra quarter turn, so I don’t have to go back for a second time that year.

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