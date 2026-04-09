Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs | The Podcast

}Ed note: please write “Gay Men Love My Amazing Boobs” on my tombstone.}

Today’s I Write Out Loud live was equal parts body positivity, feminist audacity, and mammogram anxiety—which is a more natural combination than it sounds.

The essay on the table was “Hello, I Have Amazing Boobs,” written as a love letter to my mammogram anxiety. Revisiting it now, I see it differently: writing proudly about your own body, as a woman, without shame or apology, is its own act of resistance.

One question underneath all of it: when women use their bodies to get attention in a system that runs on attention, is that agency — or just participation? And who gets to decide? We didn’t land on a clean verdict. But we sat with the question honestly, which is kind of the whole point of I Write Out Loud.

You can read the essay here:

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