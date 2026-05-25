Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

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Dana Hidalgo's avatar
Dana Hidalgo
12h

I’m a 67 year old woman that has gone the route of online dating. What a completely shitty experience. One guy, halfway though my first drink, tells me he’s not really divorced. He’s just separated. I smiled and made some excuse to have to leave. The jerk actually got up to walk me out and on the way, had to hide because his wife’s bff was sitting at a table we had to walk by. I laughed at him, turned and walked away. I also turned back and said, just loud enough for the bff to hear, “You shouldn’t be on tinder if you’re not really divorced. That’s a slap in the face to your wife!” Then I walked away. As I got in my car, I actually gave myself a fist pump. It’s not fun out there, and at my age, the men are leftovers. I’m much happier single. Way less aggravation.

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Lynn M Stewart's avatar
Lynn M Stewart
13h

Being a woman, over 50 and single, but wanting a true companion, is I find a lonely place at times. I am quite independent, and feel, as you do, that I should have a partner, someone who appreciates what I bring to the table. Well adjusted and confident men seem so hard to come by. Which brings me back to articles I have been reading for some years, that it is not our daughters who we are raising incorrectly it is our sons. These articles are few and far between, and the more I observe the more I have come to believe that these articles may be onto something. We teach our daughters they can be and do anything, that they are valued, love, appreciated, and their relationships should also reflect that. We teach them that relationships are a give and take, sometimes you the lead and sometimes your partner takes the lead, but its a complex dance, where you must read the other and lead or follow as the situation necessitates. I don’t have a son, but I see others with sons, and even my most well meaning and intentional friends are allowing their sons to forget that they are simply equals to the others in their lives, not more or less. They forget to tell their sons, that sometimes they need to step back and let the other person lead, to know when your partner needs a hand up and when they need a hand off, and that bad behavior cannot be unaddressed by a “boys will be boys” mentality. I wonder if in part what we are seeing is how we ourselves and how women our age and younger have been raised, confident women raising more confident women, to see our value, to be proud of our independence, to want a true partner - and maybe how we raise boys has not yet caught up?

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