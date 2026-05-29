How I Learned Not to Date Down | The Podcast

In this episode, we unpacked one of my favorite essays from my vault: How I Learned Not to Date Down.

What started as the story of a single awkward Seattle first date in 2024 turned into a much larger conversation about negging, insecurity, power dynamics, and the strange pressure many women feel to keep giving people chances they’ve already earned the right to walk away from.

We talked about the difference between genuine incompatibility and deliberate attempts to undermine someone’s confidence. We explored why accomplished women often find themselves on the receiving end of criticism, judgment, or subtle put-downs from men who feel threatened rather than inspired by their success. And we shared more than a few stories of dates and relationships that, in hindsight, made a lot more sense once the pattern became visible.

Mostly, though, this was a conversation about trusting ourselves.

About learning to recognize when someone is trying to make us smaller.

And about what becomes possible when we stop confusing kindness with self-abandonment.

You can read the full essay here:

Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, Stuart Cohen, Lynette, Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽, and many others for tuning in.

Special thanks to my Founding Members: Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

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