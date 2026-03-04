I Gave My Consent. He Gave Me Bruises | I Write Out Loud

Today I went live to discuss my I Write Out Loud essay “I Gave My Consent. He Gave Me Bruises.”

This piece sits near the end of the narrative arc I’ve been sharing about my re-entry into dating after a long-term relationship, a period marked by increasing disequilibrium as hope, desire, and a string of disappointing experiences collided.

What began as a meet-cute at a karaoke bar ultimately forced a harder question: what does consent mean when someone agrees to your boundaries, but behaves in ways that undermine them? We talked about the blurry lines around honesty and consent in modern dating, and how destabilizing it can be to realize that the tools we rely on most — intuition and words — sometimes fail us.

And how writing the story is sometimes the only way back to clarity.

At least for me.

You can read the full essay here:

