I Got Botox. Does That Make Me a Hypocrite? | The Podcast

Hi friends.

This week we talked about my essay "I Got Botox. Does That Make Me a Hypocrite?" and the complicated relationship many women have with beauty standards.

We explored the tension between feminist ideals and the very real pressures of aging, appearance, and cultural expectations, from Botox and fake nails to makeup, shaving, and the hidden costs of beauty. It was an honest conversation about nuance, self-acceptance, and why women shouldn't have to choose between authenticity and autonomy.

You can read my essay here. I’d welcome your comments and restacks.

Thank you Stuart Cohen, Jamie Lee, V for Violet 🆘, Sandy Homuth, Angel, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Special thanks to my Founding Members—Laura Funk, Julie Roginsky, Amy Gabrielle, Linnea_at_large, Joyce J. Jordan, Pietra Shirley, Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

Thanks for listening.

I’m Dana DuBois, an essayist and GenX word nerd living in the Pacific Northwest — and founder of I Write Out Loud and co-host of The Daily Whatever Show.

Through memoir writing, audio storytelling, and community spaces, I explore the larger cultural forces shaping relationships, feminism, parenting, media, modern dating, and life in mid-flight.

Paid subscriptions help support Sunday Salon, narrated essays, live conversations, and the ongoing work of building I Write Out Loud into a sustained independent creative practice.

If this conversation resonated with you, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription.