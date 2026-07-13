“All done!” proclaims Erin, my brand-new-to-me esthetician.

I smile and relax into her table. It’s covered in soft sheets and a heating pad, so I’m cozy as I simmer in a hazy parasympathetic response to the dozen injections she’s poked into my face. The pain is manageable, but I’m glad it’s over, and I tell her so.

“Oh good,” she says. “I wasn’t sure how you’d respond to your first time.”

“Well, I’ve had two c-sections. I was pretty confident I could handle a few jabs,” I joke.

She laughs, and I’m grateful — both for her humor and her competence during our appointment, as she explained and then performed new-to-me procedures: Dermaplane. Micropeel. Botox.

She holds up a mirror for me, and I stare back at my skin, rosy and radiant. I’m pleased.

“My skin thanks you,” I say.

“You’re welcome,” she replies. “You have thick skin.”

“Oh. Is thick… good?” I ask, unsure.

“It is. Skin thins as we age, but yours is nice and thick.”

“Okay, then,” I reply, relieved and also amused. I love when a turn of phrase is both literal and metaphorical.

“Thick-skinned, am I?” I chuckle to myself. “Oh, you have no idea.”

Last year my writing dream came true.

I made a New Year’s resolution to get a national byline. And boy, did it take resolve — pitching publications means a lot of rejection, or even worse, silence.

I hate being ignored.

Then I got the email I’d dreamed of, and I squealed. “Thanks for getting in touch! I’d love to have you write something about this…” it began. “This” was a pitch about the nascent Boysober movement and how it inspired me.

Then they told me they needed the story written in a day, and I panicked.

But I did it.

I had my first byline in TODAY.com — a dream, realized.

Then I discovered my story had been syndicated to MSN. Sweet — another byline, I thought. What could go wrong?

MSN still has comment sections on their articles. My story had 119 of them.

So many things went very wrong.

“The author is single because, well, just look at her.”

I was still glowing from the rush of my success. And here was the first of many virtual men, queuing up to tear me down.

“I could choose not to read these,” I muttered to my cat. She stared back, unfazed.

Of course I read them.

“Looking at your photo, I’m not so sure it’s a choice.” “pretty sure she doesn’t have a choice.” “Out there, somewhere, are men that unbeknownst to them should be thankful the author of this article has abstained from dating.” “Based on that picture, it may last a lot longer than a month.” “It’s a lie this one has to tell themself. I’m making the decision to be single, not that I’m completely unappealing.” “I’m pretty sure she’d have trouble dating sober guys.” “Guys taking one glance and then “nope”.” “Maybe…you should have left your picture out of the article.”

The irony of these comments on a story about straight women who quit dating for their mental health wasn’t lost on me. But all the GenX irony in the world couldn’t erase the weight of that vitriol aimed at me — or more specifically, at my face.

Men aren’t accustomed to seeing photos of a 50-something woman associated with dating stories. It offends their sensibilities.

I offend their sensibilities, I thought.

I knew it was easier for them to demonize my appearance than to try to understand or even argue with my point of view. To many men, beauty is the only asset a woman has to offer. So of course that’s where they lobbed their insults.

My skin may be wrinkled, but it’s thick. If my face offends dudes in the comments, then so be it, I resolved. I wasn’t about to let a bunch of trolls diminish my joy.

I looked again at the photos I chose.

I like the way I look, I thought.

And I love that I’m a published author.

I didn’t leave my picture out of the article, to the dismay of many trolls.

So how did I end up here, on this table with a forehead full of botulism?