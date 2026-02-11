Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

I Had a Little "r" Relationship | The Podcast

Episode #7 of the I Write Out Loud project
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Feb 11, 2026

Welcome to episode #7 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essay “I Had a Little “r” Relationship,” a candid reckoning with why I stayed in a relationship that never fully lit me up. It’s about fear of heartbreak, tolerance for half-truths, and the quiet comfort of “good enough.”

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

Thank you Eric Lullove, Lynette, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Acejonesz, Joe White, and many others for tuning in.

And great big huge thanks to my amazing FOUR Founding Members Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, and Shālah B Pookie as well as my newest paid subscribers: Eric Lullove, Tariq Piracha, DR Rawson, Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Druibron, Jessica Bee 🍁, Amanda Florio, Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, and Maura, who Substack won’t let me tag for some reason. Y’all are the bees knees!

Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.

