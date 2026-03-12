I Made My Daughter Visit Her Misogynistic Grandfather | I Write Out Loud

{Ed note: My god, the AI text that gets auto-generated for the video cover shots? Ahhhhh “MY DAUGHTER VISITS HER MISOGYNIST” has me on the floor. C’mon Substack, get a better AI tool… or don’t. This is hilarious.}

Today I went live to talk about my newest I Write Out Loud essay, “I Made My Daughter Visit Her Misogynistic Grandfather.”

The story begins with a family visit to see my father in memory care, a man who spent much of my childhood making inappropriate comments about women’s bodies and behaving in ways I learned, over time, to simply endure.

When my eldest daughter didn’t want to go see him, I insisted. It was one hour, I reasoned. Family is complicated. We show up anyway.

But during the visit, as my father repeatedly commented on my daughter’s looks — looping the same “you could be a model” compliment over and over — I watched her shrink in a way that forced me to reconsider the survival strategies my own generation learned.

For many GenX women, the playbook was simple: manage the moment, ignore the comment, move on. We dressed for the weather.

But watching my daughter react made me wonder whether that strategy now looks less like resilience and more like complicity.

In the live conversation we talked about generational differences in tolerance, the uneasy obligations we still feel toward difficult parents, and the moment when our children become adults who get to decide their own boundaries.

Sometimes the hardest part of parenting isn’t teaching your kids what you know — it’s realizing they may be right to reject the rules you grew up with.

You can read the full essay here:

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you Jason Odell, Laura Tompkins, Ms.Yuse, Donna Dupont, V for Violet 🆘, and many others for tuning in.

Special thanks to my Founding Members: Suzanne Whitaker, Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

I’m building I Write Out Loud as a real, sustained creative practice.

Paid subscriptions are what make that possible—and they also give you access to Sunday Salon, my weekly intimate live where we go deeper into these stories and the culture around them.

If you want in, come join me.