It’s hard to name another human.

With my first-born, we settled on a name quickly. It had familial ties and also its own unique flair. It was unusual enough not to hear it coming and going, but simple enough for everyone to pronounce and spell it.

We loved it. We still do.

Naming our second daughter proved trickier. We had a short list of contenders…

Cordelia (too Shakespearean/Buffy)

Cora (no good with our last name)

Saoirse (waaaaaaay too hard to pronounce or spell)

Anastasia (her Dad insisted, no Russian princess names)

Neko (after Ms. Case, but too much like a nickname)

Octavia (another friend named her son Octavian right before ours was born; why did all the iconoclasts choose the same iconoclastic names??)

Ultimately we went with a name we’d considered but not given to our first: Annika.

It’s pronounced like Ahhh-nika, not Anne-ika. Open mouth on the first and third syllable, a tongue-tip flick behind the front teeth on the second one, a beautiful plosive “K” at the end. To me, the name felt playful, joyous as it danced off my tongue.

Annika.

We loved the name. We still do.

But we don’t say it any more.

Just before their 11th birthday, our youngest child came out, and with it changed their name to one that aligned better with their new pronouns and gender identity.

They were no longer Annika.

And I miss Annika.

No, I don’t miss my child. My child is still here, thriving and delightful and moody and creative and messy and wonderful as ever.

But I miss the beautiful name we chose with such intention. I miss what the name represented. I miss the mouthfeel of the word and I miss the way it made my heart sing to say it.

Names are important.

My maternal grandmother was Hannah Rose.

She was a vivacious, beautiful woman, with an infectious smile and a sense of rhythmic confidence that made her dance along to background music in any public space. (I do this too). Her sense of style was impeccable, her tastes, exquisite. I never saw her without flawless makeup and sculpted hair, a designer handbag effortlessly perched on her wrist, her elegant fingers tipped with long, perfectly manicured nails.

She embodied a beauty I wasn’t lucky enough to inherit, a joie de vivre I thankfully did, and an effortless femininity and flair I could never emulate. I loved her dearly.

She always hated the name Hannah (I don’t like it either), and chose to go by her middle name, Rose. Her immigrant parents pronounced it “Roz,” which stuck. So throughout her life, she was Roz.

My Grandma Roz.

My Grandma Roz — Hannah Rose — on her wedding day. Photo from author.

My family of origin is Jewish. I’m utterly nonpracticing; I hold little-to-no religious beliefs and minimal cultural ones. But within Judaism, it’s customary to name a child after a cherished family member who has passed. We gave our eldest daughter “Rose” as a middle name, in her honor. When I found out we were having another little girl, I wanted her to have a connection to my Grandma Roz as well.

A bit of research and I found the name Annika, which is taken from the root name Hannah in Hebrew. In Annika, I found a nod both to my beloved Grandmother and to my Jewish heritage (50% their genetic makeup and 100% their religious identity should they choose to pursue it, as in Judaism religion is matrilineal).

The name also means gracious, unique, brilliant, and beauty. Check, check, check, and check for these attributes.

Plus, Annika is the pragmatic-yet-always-up-for-adventure best friend of Pippi Longstocking, one of my childhood favorite collection of stories.

In spite of all these green flags, we had one final obstacle to giving our child this name. A dear friend had named her daughter Annika a year earlier, and I didn’t want to steal it. So I talked to my friend — who lives in another country — and we decided the name would be a beautiful tie between our two children, growing up thousands of miles apart.

We’d finally found it — a name that felt steeped in family history and literature, a name that connected us to a best friend’s child on the other side of the world, a name we both loved to say.

We gave our child that name, with love.

And I have a decade’s worth of affectionate words spoken to my child, all centered on that name.

Annika.

Which is no longer my child’s name.

I accept that. But I sure miss it.

The funny thing is — I love my child’s chosen name, too.

When I look at my child, I no longer see an Annika. I see Nico, the name they chose. When they chose it, I smiled inside, as “Neko” was a contender for their name even before they were born, as noted above. Close enough.

Nico just suits my child. It was a pretty simple transition to use it, and in the 2.5 years since their name change, I’ve never had a problem with it, nor have I paused to lament the loss of their given name.

But then something happened.

Remember that friend from the other side of the world, the one who had an Annika of her own? They both came to stay with us this month. It had been five years since I saw my friend, and eight years since we’d seen her daughter (COVID was such an asshole for travel plans). It was so wonderful to spend the past couple weeks with them.

But having a child named Annika in my house?

It completely short-circuited my brain.

I’d trained myself to not say Annika. So for the first day or two, I just couldn’t, and called our guest by her childhood nickname, Nika. I could tell she really preferred her proper name though, so I tried to use it.

And I just… well, I couldn’t, at least not properly. The syllables were so similar, I just linguistically fumbled, and became a stammering mess of Nico-Nika-Neeks-Annika-Anni-Nika-Nico madness.

I called our guest Nico. I called my child Annika — a mistake I’ve rarely ever made, even in the early days of their transition. I messed up repeatedly. I kept over-correcting, apologizing, cringing. I might have even slipped up and called one of them Kira (our dog’s name).

Brain muscle memory is a wild thing. Once I started saying Annika again, my autonomic speech wasn’t sure how to stop.

Thankfully, after 2.5 years of respecting their chosen name, my child has developed a lot of grace for me, and laughed at my discombobulated tongue.

After two weeks, I mostly got the hang of it.

Now our guests are gone, I’m reflecting on how much I’ve missed saying Annika. In my phonemic missteps were elements of a truth I’d never faced since my child came out.

I needed to come out too, to mourn the loss of this name I loved.

{If this landed—the grief tucked inside acceptance, the name you loved that isn’t yours to say anymore—this is the kind of essay I write every week.

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