I Spent 18 Years Getting Her Ready to Go. I Forgot to Prepare Myself.

My firstborn daughter nearly died at 15 months old.

Or so it seemed.

One moment she was warm and nursing in my arms; the next, she went suddenly slack, her skin bluish, her body unresponsive. I remember the terrible stillness of her, the way time warped as I cried out her name, tapping her chubby cheeks and dialing 911, panicked while my whole world narrowed to her tiny, inert body.

In the eternity of those few seconds, I saw the forever of my life ahead without her.

And then she startled awake. Just like that, breath returned, color returned — and life returned. Hers and mine. Doctors ruled it an afebrile seizure: frightening, but harmless, they said. Babies do this sometimes, they said. Sure they do, I thought.

Because it didn’t feel harmless, not to me.

She recovered in minutes.

I never entirely did.

And now that baby is preparing to leave me again, this time in the normal, expected, even joyous way. Today she turned 18 years old, and in June she graduates high school. College plans await — details still unknown, but it’s going to happen. And none of the schools are local.

My baby is ready to fly off.

I’ve been so consumed with helping her take flight that I forgot to notice I’m still standing on the ground, watching her rise.

And only now, as things start to fall into place, am I realizing I haven’t tracked the part where she leaves me.

She’s about to leave me.

I’m wildly proud of her — but under the pride there’s something else, something still and heavy and waiting.

It’s a grief I haven’t had the space to feel yet.

Because the space has been filled. Packed, actually.

With checklists and deadlines and campus tours and a thousand small tasks I kept telling myself were “the important part.” And they were — they are. But they also gave me somewhere to aim all my energy so I didn’t have to sit still long enough to notice the tremor underneath.

Her high school counselor told us not to help. “This is on them,” he said, as if teenagers naturally understand FAFSA, financial aid leverage, or how student loans can shadow them into middle age. Respectfully, no. This is the last major decision her father and I get to help shape. After this, she’s free to consult us only if she chooses to.

College is the final act of parenting a child.

And I want to do it well.

So for months, I’ve been in motion: researching colleges, booking tours, nagging her about portfolio deadlines, driving her to National Portfolio Day, comparing programs and scholarship formulas. I’ve overseen SAT prep, art lessons, and the endless FAFSA forms.

I’ve also been teaching her how to drive, how to cook something other than noodles, how to budget, how credit scores work, how to book doctor’s appointments, and how to see the difference between a safe state and a state that would legislate against her friends.

I’ve been managing milestones and paperwork and politics and excitement and dread.

And somewhere in all of that motion, I forgot to mark the emotional timestamp of what it means that she’s actually leaving.

That all these tasks are pointing toward a moment where she won’t be here.

And I will.

“Go work on your drawing.”

She rolls her eyes at me — the deadpan Billie Eilish half-lidded stare, but with more depth than attitude — equal parts exhausted and done with my suggestions. I don’t blame her. I’m the mother who put her artist kid in the rigorous STEM high school. “For the opportunities,” I told myself. “For the foundation,” I told her. Both things were true. And also: it was hard on her.

She’s gotten an incredible education, but it’s been demanding. Physics nearly broke her junior year. Her friends breezed through it. She didn’t. And she hated that she didn’t.

She comes by it honestly. I nearly failed physics too — doodling rockets in the margins and hoping creativity counted for something. She fought harder than I ever did. She earned that B-minus point by point. It’s the grade I’m proudest of — not because it’s high, but because it cost her something to earn it.

Physics isn’t her language. It’s not mine either. I see the world through vocabulary and narrative arcs; she sees it through lines, color, texture. Art is her gravity. She returns to it again and again, even when she thinks she shouldn’t.

Because my child is practical. She loves expensive skincare and UGG boots and financial stability. She doesn’t want the starving artist life. She thinks majoring in business might be safer. And maybe it is. But when I remind her that creative business is a massive ecosystem — design management, user experience, branding — she softens, just a little.

“Just remember, it’s not just a major,” I tell her. “It’s your future work. And work fills up a huge part of your days, your life. You can be practical and still play to your strengths.”

She listens — maybe. It’s hard to tell at this age.

And here’s the piece I try not to hand her: I didn’t take a chance on my creative side when I was her age. I didn’t believe in it. So I built the stable corporate life that pays for everything, and only now, decades later, am I finally letting myself be a writer in any real way. I love it — but it’s hard not to wonder how different my life might have been if I’d trusted myself earlier.

I’m careful not to project that onto her. She is not me. And some lessons have to be lived to be understood.

So I offer opportunities, exposure, conversations. And then I step back just enough that she can hear her own voice and choose for herself.

And she’s close.

Not fully decided, not fully ready — but close in a way that’s unmistakable.

Sometimes I think she was always ready.

When she was eighteen months old, her nanny met me at the door holding a piece of paper like a prize. “Have you seen this?” she asked.

I glanced at the page: a circle.

Our house was full of toddler scribbles, so I shrugged. “The circle?” I asked, unsure what she meant.

“Yes,” she said. “It’s a perfect circle. I’ve never seen a child her age draw one like this.”

I looked again. Really looked. There it was — that steadiness of hand, that precision, that quiet concentration she carried even then. At the time, I thought it was just a cute milestone, something to smile at and tuck away.

Now I realize it was an early signal flare, a glimpse of who she already was, who she was always becoming.

She’s always known how to draw her own boundaries. Her own lines. Her own future.

If I could see the early signs of who she was becoming, her younger sister sensed them even earlier. She’s grown up in the shadow and sparkle of that certainty. She’s an artist too — more whimsical gouache than precise micron pen — with softer edges and a slower pace, but the same instinct to make something out of nothing.

They’ve always been a pair. Opposites, but matched.

My eldest is a presence — bold, charismatic, magnetic. My youngest is smaller, quieter, all empathy and observation. She collects people differently. She shares selectively. Where her sister shines, she glows.

Once my eldest got her driver’s license, they discovered sister freedom: Boba runs, Target shopping adventures, aimless drives full of secrets I’ll never know. These days, my eldest is increasingly absorbed in her own life, out with friends or at her job, so I spend more time with my younger one — but she’s different without her sister. Dimmer. Like someone turned down her brightness.

She retreats into her tiny bedroom — the one without a closet, wedged between our two larger rooms. She volunteered for it years ago, second-born logic, and now it’s bursting with sketchbooks, records, half-finished projects, candles, and laundry in colorful little explosions.

She has acquaintances at school but only one true friend. Mostly she’s had her sister, and her sister’s orbit — a ready-made universe she never had to fight to enter.

“Don’t mess with my room after I leave for college,” my eldest says. “I plan to leave things here.”

“We’ll see,” I reply. But privately, I assume we’ll switch the rooms. It only makes sense not to let the larger one sit empty most of the year.

Except it won’t feel empty to her sister. It will feel like an absence with a shape. And she may not want to fill it. She isn’t just losing a roommate or a driver or a built-in best friend — she’s losing the person who makes the air in our home vibrate differently. Her first mirror. Her favorite antagonist. Her co-conspirator. The person she measures herself against and leans into and pushes off from.

She doesn’t talk about what it will mean when her sister leaves, but I can see it — in the way she stalls at the thought of another night with just me. Part of the reason I haven’t let myself grieve yet is because I’ve been too busy worrying about how my younger one will manage her own softer, quieter version of it.

My child has received large scholarships to two top design schools. Not a free ride — these places cost a small fortune — but enough to put them into feasible range. And there’s the confidence boost: it’s not just me or her friends telling her she’s talented. These schools are willing to put real money behind it.

I’m elated. I’m relieved. I’m thrilled for her — all the things I’m supposed to be.

She’s still not sure what to do.

So I congratulate her. I tell her how proud I am. And then, because humor is our shared language, I add, “You really do need to get at least one rejection or you’re going to turn into a complete asshole.”

She laughs. But I can see the weight of the decision sitting behind her eyes. I hope she knows I see it too — and that in sharing it, I’m trying to lighten it.

For now, I’m building the spreadsheet. We’ll compare financial-aid packages, calculate realistic numbers, and wait for the last few decisions. There’s no commitment yet, no orientation schedule, no dorm shopping list, no physical evidence of her leaving. Which means the grief hasn’t arrived.

Right now we’re in this liminal space together where everything is possible and nothing is final. It feels like staring at an airport departures board: her flight is up there somewhere, but the gate number hasn’t posted. Until it does, we’re here, waiting and laughing and arguing about deadlines and chores and majors and UGG boots and life.

And I’m allowing myself to enjoy that.

I’m so eager for her decision.

But the moment she feels lighter, I know the mama grief will know where to find me.

I sometimes think about that moment when she turned blue in my arms, when the universe tilted and I thought I was losing her for real, the kind of loss that swallows everything.

Now nearly 17 years after that moment, I know I’m about to lose her. But this is the loss I signed up for as a mom.

This isn’t the grief I imagined then. It’s not devastation. It’s pride. It’s delight. It’s watching her step into herself.

Eventually, she’ll choose a school. She’ll pack a car or a suitcase or a few too many cardboard boxes. She’ll leave behind the room with the messy desk and the half-finished sketches and the closet she always meant to organize. And for the first time in eighteen years, her daily orbit will shift beyond the walls of this house.

Her sister will feel it first — the silence, the space, the sudden missing gravity. I’ll pretend to rearrange furniture or sort laundry, but really I’ll just be standing in the doorway, adjusting to the echo.

This isn’t the grief I once feared — the catastrophic kind that steals breath and future and possibility. This is the quieter version, the kind that arrives gradually and sits beside you without asking permission. It’s what happens when a life expands.

She’ll still be mine in all the ways that matter.

She just won’t be down the hall.

I’m almost ready to face it.

Almost.

And that’s the part I’m learning to sit with — and preparing to mourn.

{This story originally ran in the Age of Empathy publication on Medium on January 10, 2026.}

