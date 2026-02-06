I Spent 18 Years Getting Her Ready to Go. I Forgot to Prepare Myself. | The Podcast

Welcome to episode #4 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essay “I Spent 18 Years Getting Her Ready to Go. I Forgot to Prepare Myself,” which explores the quiet grief of watching a child prepare to leave home, and the way pride and loss can coexist in the same breath. It’s about motion as a coping mechanism, about preparing them while forgetting to prepare ourselves, and about learning to sit with the ache of change.

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

