I Spill All the "I Write Out Loud" Tea... 🫖

Thanks to everyone who tuned in for this behind-the-scenes look at the I Write Out Loud essays I posted last week. It was so fun to spill the proverbial tea with you. ☕🫖

I’ve just completed my brand-new essay (!!!) and will share it either tomorrow or Tuesday—likely Tuesday, as I’m not sure my little dog Kira will be quiet enough for me to record the audio tonight.

For the rest of this week, I plan to post “origin stories.” These are the essays that came first, the ones that got me passionate about exploring topics like parenting teens, parenting gender nonconforming kids, dating and relationships, grief and dementia, all of it. I feel like I need to share them in order to move into newer timelines. I expect some of them might make me cringe a little.

Thanks for helping me narrow down to this theme. I can’t wait to share these essays with each of you.

As promised, here are some of my daughters drawings from her art school admissions portfolio. I think they’re extraordinary, though admittedly, I have a bias. I’d welcome your thoughts!