Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

I Took the Shot | The Podcast

Episode #3 of the I Write Out Loud project
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Feb 05, 2026

Welcome to episode #3 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essay “I Took the Shot,” which explores the food stories I inherited from my family, how semaglutide changed my relationship to hunger, and why this is ultimately a story about living in a body—not fixing one.

You can read (or listen to me read) the essay here:

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you LeftieProf, Laura Tompkins, Shirley Figueroa, Maura, Bee's Free Verse/True Verse, and many others for tuning in.

And great big huge thanks to my very first Founding Member Shālah B Pookie as well as my newest paid subscribers: Druibron, Jessica Bee 🍁, Amanda Florio, Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, and Margaret Williams, MS, ACC!

Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.

Get more from Dana DuBois in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture