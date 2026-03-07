I Went Boysober for a Month. Here’s What It Means and Why I Did It. | The Podcast

In today’s live we discussed my I Write Out Loud essay “I Went Boysober for a Month: Here’s What It Means and Why I Did It.”

This piece closes out a narrative arc about re-emerging into dating after a long-term relationship: months of equilibrium lost and regained, of ghosting and bad first dates and one genuinely awful experience that made me need a full stop.

Going mansober wasn’t a surrender. It was a reset, a reclaiming of the center of gravity that swipes and situationships had quietly eroded. We talked about what stepping back from dating as an act of self-care actually looks like, the vocabulary of romantic dysfunction I’d missed while I was coupled up (breadcrumbing, love bombing, the ick), and why the right kind of disequilibrium — heart-racing, skin-tingling — can only land when you’re grounded enough to hold it.

Sometimes the best ending to a hard story isn’t the happy-ever-after. It’s you, recalibrated.

Thank you Caro Henry, Noble Blend, Elizabeth Raven, Stuart Cohen, Laura Tompkins, and many others for tuning in.

Special thanks to my Founding Members: Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie. You’re the very best and I’m so grateful for your support.

