I Went on My First— and Second— First Dates in Over Six Years | The Podcast

Psst! I’m two paid subscribers away from 100.

The orange check mark is within reach. And for a small, fiercely personal memoir project like I Write Out Loud, that milestone feels huge.

If you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the moment. It’s just $4/month to become a paid subscriber. Crossing 100 would be such a meaningful marker—and I promise to celebrate it out loud. You’re all invited. 💜

Welcome to episode #12 of I Write Out Loud, my home for creative nonfiction.

This is where I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more.

Today I discussed my essays “I Went on My First First Date in Over Six Years” and “I Went on My Second First Date in Over Six Years,” which explore what it actually feels like to re-emerge into dating in your 50s after a long relationship — the numbness, the misfires, the temperature checks, and the slow return to yourself. Tomorrow I’ll share the concluding essay, oh-so creatively named “I Went on My Third First Date in Over Six Years.”

You can read (or listen to me read) the essays here:

Subscribe to I Write Out Loud to ensure you never miss a story or podcast.

And if you’re able, please consider a paid subscription:

Your support helps turn this from an idea into a daily practice. 💜

Thank you You Ready Grandma, Ms.Yuse, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Druibron, Maura, and many others for tuning in.

And great big huge thanks to my amazing FIVE Founding Members Karen Marie Shelton, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Alan Wiley, Craig Weissman, and Shālah B Pookie as well as my newest paid subscribers: SammyD, CDubya26, Acejonesz, razorsedge5055, Yanni Hamburger, Julie Robuck, Eric Lullove, Tariq Piracha, DR Rawson, Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Druibron, Jessica Bee 🍁, Amanda Florio, Lynette, Monica M 🇨🇦, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, and Maura, who Substack won’t let me tag for some reason. Y’all are the bees knees!

Your support helps make this project possible and I’m so grateful—thank you, thank you.