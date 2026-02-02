Hi, I'm Dana DuBois. And I Write Out Loud.
Personal essays about love, politics, parenting, culture, and staying human in loud times.
Welcome to I Write Out Loud
This is my home for creative nonfiction.
Here I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more. As only a feisty GenX word nerd can.
I Write Out Loud is:
✍🏼 One story at a time, shared daily. From my archive + new work.
📖 Memoir + culture. Where private life meets shared public experience.
🎙️ Written + spoken. Each piece gets a voice, not just a post.
🪷 Cohesive + beautiful. Designed to show a body of work, not disparate stories.
🔥 Art as defiance. Storytelling especially matters during trying political times.
I’m revisiting my work to see what still holds up, what I couldn’t see yet, and what still feels true now. I’m writing new essays, constantly. And I’m doing it out loud, in public, as a way of keeping a human voice in chaotic times.
My work has appeared in more than 20 publications across Medium, as well as national and regional outlets including TODAY.com, Business Insider, MSN, Parent Map, YourTango, and Seattle Weekly.
If you like essays with a point of view and a pulse, you’re in the right place.
I Write Out Loud is that place.
One voice.
Many stories.
Out loud.
Hi @Dana Dubois, I am a recent fan of yours and a new subscriber, and yesterday you said something that has stuck with me. I started writing around December 2024. My work is really personal, more of a memoir, and how I see the world through my lens of experiencing multiple career paths, developing my own spiritual journey of sobriety, returning to school to become a mental health therapist, which culminated in discovering and fine tuning my current road as a witch and a psychic medium. I have always been a keen observer of politics with a strong sense of right and wrong. With the return of Donald Trump, I felt that my style of writing as a memorialist did not fit in our current political state that has become a national and worldwide crisis. When you talked about this yesterday, I finally felt that I understood my desire to step back, and as an empath and a bit of an introvert, I felt like my purpose was to bear witness, but some of your spoken words have made me realize it’s time to really get back into the game. I cannot just write about my inner world without talking about the current outer world. I don’t have to be a political writer who is in the chase for the next biggest scoop, but I can certainly talk about how it has screwed up my serenity and what I do about it. (Newsflash, not very well). I feel a moral obligation to figure out WHAT I can do, instead of letting horror paralyze me. So I want to thank you for being a catalyst for me right now, and I look forward to reading more of your writings, and watching your podcasts. And writing more of my own!
I’m really looking forward to seeing your work.