Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Druibron's avatar
Druibron
7h

Hi @Dana Dubois, I am a recent fan of yours and a new subscriber, and yesterday you said something that has stuck with me. I started writing around December 2024. My work is really personal, more of a memoir, and how I see the world through my lens of experiencing multiple career paths, developing my own spiritual journey of sobriety, returning to school to become a mental health therapist, which culminated in discovering and fine tuning my current road as a witch and a psychic medium. I have always been a keen observer of politics with a strong sense of right and wrong. With the return of Donald Trump, I felt that my style of writing as a memorialist did not fit in our current political state that has become a national and worldwide crisis. When you talked about this yesterday, I finally felt that I understood my desire to step back, and as an empath and a bit of an introvert, I felt like my purpose was to bear witness, but some of your spoken words have made me realize it’s time to really get back into the game. I cannot just write about my inner world without talking about the current outer world. I don’t have to be a political writer who is in the chase for the next biggest scoop, but I can certainly talk about how it has screwed up my serenity and what I do about it. (Newsflash, not very well). I feel a moral obligation to figure out WHAT I can do, instead of letting horror paralyze me. So I want to thank you for being a catalyst for me right now, and I look forward to reading more of your writings, and watching your podcasts. And writing more of my own!

Reply
Share
Joan's avatar
Joan
1d

I’m really looking forward to seeing your work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dana DuBois
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana DuBois · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture