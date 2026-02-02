Hi, I’m Dana. And I write out loud.

Welcome to I Write Out Loud

This is my home for creative nonfiction.

Here I share my collection of personal essays at the intersection of relationships, power, music, politics, feminism, beauty, parenting, aging, and more. As only a feisty GenX word nerd can.

I Write Out Loud is:

✍🏼 One story at a time, shared daily. From my archive + new work.

📖 Memoir + culture. Where private life meets shared public experience.

🎙️ Written + spoken. Each piece gets a voice, not just a post.

🪷 Cohesive + beautiful. Designed to show a body of work, not disparate stories.

🔥 Art as defiance. Storytelling especially matters during trying political times.

I’m revisiting my work to see what still holds up, what I couldn’t see yet, and what still feels true now. I’m writing new essays, constantly. And I’m doing it out loud, in public, as a way of keeping a human voice in chaotic times.

My work has appeared in more than 20 publications across Medium, as well as national and regional outlets including TODAY.com, Business Insider, MSN, Parent Map, YourTango, and Seattle Weekly.

If you like essays with a point of view and a pulse, you’re in the right place.

I Write Out Loud is that place.

One voice.

Many stories.

Out loud.

