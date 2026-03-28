I Write Out Loud Update and Weekly Recap

Today’s live was a little different. No essay to dig into — just me, talking about where things are and where they’re going.

The real insight driving the shift: stories need room to breathe. My initial pace of five stories a week was too many. How could I ask an audience to keep up with five heady pieces of memoir and actually sit with any of them? Two was better, but still a little fast.

One story a week is the answer.

Moving forward I will publish a new essay every Monday, with a live Wednesday evening (4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern) to really dig in. The story gets air. The conversation gets depth. Saturday stays as a looser community check-in, and Sunday Salon continues as the paid-subscriber space where we go deeper into the cultural undercurrents behind the work.

I also talked about what these two months have actually meant to me. I came into 2026 determined not to let this political moment take my writing from me the way it swallowed so much of last year. Launching I Write Out Loud was the answer to that — a real home for my creative nonfiction, with my voice reading every story. What’s happened since has been genuinely surprising and sustaining.

The phrase I keep coming back to is catch air. It’s my new moon intention, and I mean a lot of things by it — but at the center of it is this question: how do I take the work I’m doing and let it actually lift?

I teased some things coming up: the book proposal for the Three Imaginary Girls Seattle music scene project is moving. The Memoirist Quarterly drop is cause for celebration (I’m in it!). And tomorrow is going to be a full live day: Sunday Salon at 10am PT, followed by The Memoirist Quarterly release party at 1pm PT with KiKi Walter and contributors Gentry Bronson, Christina Jumper, and Erin O'Brien.

This week’s essay “You’re Not Anxiously Attached, He’s Avoidant” comes up tomorrow at Sunday Salon. There’s backstory to tell, and I’ll tell it there.

Thank you Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Yanni Hamburger, Mona Mona, Ms. H, DavidPageYea, and many others for tuning in.

Love you all, mean it!